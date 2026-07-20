The Pleasant Plumber Recognized as Consumer Choice Award Winner for Plumbing, Furnace and Heating Contractor in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pleasant Plumber has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Plumbing/Furnace and Heating Contractor category for Winnipeg. This recognition reflects the company’s strong reputation for dependable service, quality workmanship, and its commitment to meeting the needs of residential and commercial clients across the region.The Pleasant Plumber Inc. is a family-owned and operated business that has built its reputation on reliability, professionalism, and customer care. Serving Winnipeg and surrounding areas, the company provides a wide range of plumbing and heating services designed to address both everyday maintenance needs and urgent repair situations.From emergency plumbing repairs to full system installations, The Pleasant Plumber offers comprehensive solutions tailored to each client. Services include drain and sewer cleaning, hot water tank service, and a variety of plumbing and heating installations. This full-service approach ensures that customers can rely on one trusted provider for all their plumbing and heating requirements.“Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is an honour for our team,” said The Pleasant Plumber team. “As a family-owned business, we take pride in delivering reliable service and building lasting relationships with our customers. This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us every day.”A key strength of The Pleasant Plumber is its commitment to responsive and efficient service. Whether handling an emergency call or a scheduled installation, the team prioritizes prompt response times, clear communication, and high-quality results. This dedication has contributed to strong customer loyalty and a growing reputation throughout Winnipeg.The company’s family-owned approach ensures a personalized experience for every client. By focusing on honesty, transparency, and attention to detail, The Pleasant Plumber continues to deliver service that meets both immediate needs and long-term expectations.Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner highlights The Pleasant Plumber’s dedication to excellence and its strong standing within the Winnipeg community.As demand for reliable home and commercial services continues to grow, The Pleasant Plumber remains focused on maintaining its high standards while expanding its capabilities. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company is well-positioned to continue serving the community for years to come.About The Pleasant PlumberThe Pleasant Plumber Inc. is a Winnipeg-based, family-owned plumbing service provider offering residential and commercial solutions. The company specializes in emergency repairs, installations, drain and sewer cleaning, hot water tank services, and more. Known for its dependable service and customer-focused approach, The Pleasant Plumber is committed to delivering high-quality plumbing and heating solutions across Winnipeg and surrounding areas. Learn more at www.thepleasantplumber.ca About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

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