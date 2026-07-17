United States and Mexico to Convene in Mexico City for Third Bilateral Negotiating Round Related to the Joint Review of the USMCA

WASHINGTON – On July 21, the United States will meet with Mexico in Mexico City for the third bilateral negotiating round related to the Joint Review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Negotiating teams will convene for three days to advance discussions on issues regarding trade in steel and aluminum and derivative products, automobiles, economic security, labor, agriculture, and electronic payment services.

“I thank Secretary Ebrard and his team at the Secretariat of Economy for their collaboration over several months to reinforce the U.S.-Mexico bilateral trade and economic relationship,” said Ambassador Greer. “This work has yielded many successes, including recent progress on issues identified in the 2026 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers . I look forward to building on this progress to ensure that the U.S.-Mexico trading relationship benefits U.S. manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, workers, service suppliers, and businesses of all sizes, and closes any loopholes that would allow free-riding by non-Parties.”

Areas of Improvement:

Economic Security: In July 2026, Mexico published an updated measure regulating the export of dual-use items that more closely aligns Mexican and U.S. export controls.

In July 2026, Mexico published an updated measure regulating the export of dual-use items that more closely aligns Mexican and U.S. export controls. Intellectual Property (IP): As noted in the 2026 Special 301 Report, Mexico has taken substantial actions to address significant IP concerns in the areas of pharmaceutical IP, criminal and administrative enforcement, border enforcement, and enforcement against online piracy.

As noted in the 2026 Special 301 Report, Mexico has taken substantial actions to address significant IP concerns in the areas of pharmaceutical IP, criminal and administrative enforcement, border enforcement, and enforcement against online piracy. Customs and Trade Facilitation: In May 2026, Mexico introduced an upgrade to its single window system and a new framework to streamline cross-border trade operations. In July 2026, Mexico operationalized its customs broker agency program at all Mexican ports.

In May 2026, Mexico introduced an upgrade to its single window system and a new framework to streamline cross-border trade operations. In July 2026, Mexico operationalized its customs broker agency program at all Mexican ports. Environment: Mexico is taking steps towards addressing the export of avocados grown on illegally deforested land. Mexico is also taking steps to control more effectively the discharge of industrial wastewaters into the Southwestern United States.

Mexico is taking steps towards addressing the export of avocados grown on illegally deforested land. Mexico is also taking steps to control more effectively the discharge of industrial wastewaters into the Southwestern United States. Telecommunications Equipment: Mexico made changes to simplify testing requirements, helping to facilitate U.S. telecommunication equipment exports to Mexico.

USTR continues to work constructively with the Secretariat of Economy to address the trade barriers identified in the National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers.

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