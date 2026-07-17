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Ambassador Greer to Travel to Mexico for Continued USMCA Joint Review Bilateral Talks

WASHINGTON – Ambassador Jamieson Greer will travel to Mexico from Wednesday, July 22, to Friday, July 24, to continue bilateral discussions related to the Joint Review of USMCA.  During the bilateral meetings, Ambassador Greer and Secretary Ebrard will discuss a range of topics including, steel and aluminum and derivative products, automobiles, economic security, labor, agriculture, and electronic payment services. 

Ambassador Greer will also meet with President Sheinbaum at the National Palace to discuss progress in negotiations related to the USMCA Joint Review.

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Ambassador Greer to Travel to Mexico for Continued USMCA Joint Review Bilateral Talks

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