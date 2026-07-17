Kansas Office of the State Bank Commissioner Closes Small Business Bank, Lenexa, Kansas, Appoints Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as Receiver

Small Business Bank, Lenexa, Kansas, was closed today by the Kansas Office of the State Bank Commissioner, which appointed the FDIC as receiver.



Small Business Bank has operated with financial difficulties for the past several years and has been subject to strict supervisory oversight. Ongoing operating losses resulted in the bank’s capital becoming critically undercapitalized under federal and state law.



The single office of Small Business Bank will reopen as a branch of The Farmers State Bank of Oakley, Oakley, Kansas, on Monday, July 20, 2026. Depositors of Small Business Bank will automatically become depositors of The Farmers State Bank of Oakley. Deposits will continue to be insured by FDIC, so customers do not need to change their banking relationship to retain their deposit insurance coverage to applicable limits.



This evening and over the weekend, depositors of Small Business Bank can access their money by writing checks, using debit cards and/or ATMs. Checks drawn on Small Business Bank will continue to be processed. Loan customers should continue making loan payments as usual.



For additional information contact the Office of the State Bank Commissioner at 785-380-3939.