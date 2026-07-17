Phillips Law Group Attorney Montana Thompson Secures $1.5M Settlement for Flagstaff Client in I-40 Truck Crash

Attorney Montana Thompson, Phillips Law Group

Settlement provides recovery for an Arizona client who suffered life-threatening injuries after a commercial truck struck his vehicle.

Our client had already experienced a frightening situation when icy road conditions forced his vehicle off the highway," Thompson said. "He was waiting for help when his life changed in an instant.” — Montana Thompson

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Law Group attorney Montana Thompson secured a $1,500,000 settlement on behalf of a Flagstaff-area client who suffered life-threatening injuries in a commercial truck collision on Interstate 40.The crash occurred along westbound I-40 near Buffalo Range Road, east of Flagstaff. The client's pickup truck slid off the roadway because of icy conditions. After calling for roadside assistance, the client remained inside the vehicle while waiting for a tow truck.While other motorists were also stopped along the roadway, a semi-truck struck the client's pickup, leaving him trapped inside the vehicle. Emergency responders extricated the client, who was transported by helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center and underwent lifesaving surgery for significant injuries."Our client had already experienced a frightening situation when icy road conditions forced his vehicle off the highway," Thompson said. "He was waiting for help when his life changed in an instant. This settlement provides important financial support as he continues moving forward from the physical, emotional and financial impact of this crash."Thompson and the Phillips Law Group legal team worked to investigate the collision, document the client's damages and pursue accountability from the responsible parties. The client's identity, specific medical information and additional terms of the settlement will remain confidential."Commercial drivers and trucking companies have an obligation to operate safely, especially during dangerous winter conditions," Thompson added. "This case demonstrates why careful investigation and strong advocacy are so important when someone suffers catastrophic injuries through no fault of their own."About Montana ThompsonMontana Thompson is an attorney with Phillips Law Group who represents individuals and families affected by serious motor vehicle crashes and other personal injury matters. He is committed to helping clients understand their rights and pursuing the compensation they need to rebuild their lives.About Phillips Law GroupFor more than 30 years, Phillips Law Group has represented individuals and families injured because of the negligence of others. The firm has served more than 185,000 clients and recovered more than $2 billion on their behalf. Phillips Law Group handles personal injury cases involving motor vehicle crashes, commercial trucking collisions, wrongful death and other serious injuries.Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers2532 North 4th Street, Suite 118Flagstaff, AZ 86004(928) 268-5708

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