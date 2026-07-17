Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approves ï»¿more than $1.7 million for projects across the Commonwealth

Funded projects focus on agricultural diversification, rural development





FRANKFORT (July 17, 2026) – The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $1,740,515 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the Commonwealth Friday at its monthly board meeting.





﻿“Diversification is at the heart of today’s agriculture success,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Board Chair Jonathan Shell said. “The projects awarded today by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board accomplish that goal of diversification and, in turn, provide greater strength to our farming communities and our state.”





﻿County and State Funded Projects

Eagle Mill Farms, LLC dba Pepper's Hardin County Milling was approved for multi-county funds matched by state funds to upgrade a modern feed facility. The board also referred the applicant to the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation. For more information, contact Matthew Morgan at mmorgan.hcmc@comcast.net

Genuine Fertilizer Solutions LLC was approved for multi-county funds matched by state funds to expand production equipment and storage capacity. The board also referred the applicant to the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation. For more information, contact Tom Daniel at tdaniel@genfertsol.net.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture was approved up to $62,000 in state funds to establish a statewide monitoring and education program targeting the invasive yellow-legged hornet. For more information, contact Amanda Skidmore at amanda.skidmore@ky.gov.









County Programs

County Agricultural Incentives Program (CAIP)

CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 incentive areas, including, but not limited to, beef and dairy cattle; farm infrastructure, fencing, and water enhancement; equine; forage; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; bees and honey; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; marketing; and value-added production.





Twelve CAIPs, totaling $1,579,515, were approved in the following counties:

Anderson ($107,231)

Barren ($297,490)

Bell ($119,294)

Fulton ($38,000)

Garrard ($8,000)*

Grant ($200,000)

Grayson ($175,000)

Greenup ($202,714)

Hickman ($55,500)

Nicholas ($215,890)

Warren ($133,814)

Whitley ($26,582)









Deceased Farm Animal Removal (DAR)

The Deceased Farm Animal Removal Program serves as a measure to facilitate the coordination of environmentally sound and cost-effective disposal of deceased livestock for Kentucky producers.





One DAR, totaling $10,000, was approved in Bourbon County.





Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (YAIP)

YAIP encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.





Four YAIPs, totaling $89,000, were approved in the following counties:

Barren ($10,000)

Grant ($14,000)

Grayson ($30,000)

Warren ($35,000)

All application periods and deadlines for CAIP and YAIP will be advertised locally.





For more information on KADB projects, contact Bill McCloskey at Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy at (502) 382-6093 or email kafc@ky.gov.





* Existing programs receiving additional funding