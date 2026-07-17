FORT SILL CROWNS 2026 DRILL SERGEANT OF THE YEAR AFTER GRUELING CRUCIBLE

FORT SILL, Okla. - A U.S. Army drill sergeant is an iconic symbol of discipline, marked by the campaign hat and an uncompromising voice, but behind that silhouette lies a master tactician, an elite educator, and a lethal Soldier. This standard of absolute professionalism was on display during the Fires Center of Excellence’s (FCoE) grueling 2026 Drill Sergeant of the Year competition. The multi-day competition of the post’s finest instructors compete to prove they meet the very standard of readiness and lethality as they are charged with cultivating the next generation of Soldiers.

The competition was a holistic, relentless gauntlet. Physically, competitors were pushed to their limits through a high-intensity combat fitness test, a 12-mile ruck march, tactical movement lanes and a night-into-day land navigation course. Immediately following these physically demanding events, they were required to transition seamlessly to the firing line for M4 rifle qualifications under taxing conditions.

Yet, true leadership requires cognitive agility just as much as physical grit. Parallel to the tactical tasks, competitors were pushed to their intellectual limits. Over the course of the week, they authored multiple academic essays, delivered formal military decision briefs to senior leaders, and stood before a demanding knowledge board.

This holistic approach to testing leaders directly supports the Army’s priority of investing in its people and cultivating highly ready, professional leaders. Drill Sergeants serve as the ultimate recruiters. By showcasing their professional mastery and physical lethality, they inspire both their peers and future forces.

“The campaign hat is an icon of professionalism and authority, but to those who wear it, that hat is a constant reminder of the trial itself,” said Sgt. 1st Class Taylor Dietz, outgoing FCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year. “The job is defined by early hours, missed milestones, and physical exhaustion, but that internal fire never dissipates. It is the fuel that turns a civilian into a warrior. These competitors felt that weight and pressure of being a United States Army drill sergeant, and they decided they wanted more.”

Following the final board, the competitors gathered for the official award ceremony where Staff Sgt. Benjamin Brinker, representing Fox Battery, 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery Regiment, 434th Field Artillery Brigade, was officially named the 2026 Fires Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year.

“This means a lot to me, it represents a lot of sacrifice and dedication,” Brinker said. “But this is just a stepping stone on my way, it doesn't stop here. Every corner I turned in this competition, there was always another challenge ahead, but you just face it with your best effort. When you feel tired and things are getting tough, you have to keep pushing and give it your all. Now, I have to keep my foot on the gas and get ready for the next level.”

Brinker will now carry the torch for Fort Sill as he prepares to compete at the United States Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) level. There, he will represent the Fires Center of Excellence against the premier Drill Sergeants from across the Army.

For the future Soldiers who will soon take their first steps onto Fort Sill, this competition stands as a profound promise. It guarantees that the men and women wearing the campaign hat are not just leaders by authority, but leaders of proven capability, character, and intellect.