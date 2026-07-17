Anesthesiologist serves as NMRTC Twentynine Palms 'CO for a Day'

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Lt. Tristan McLean Loesberg, a staff anesthesiologist assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms, gained a firsthand look at command leadership on June 16, 2026 after participating in the command's "Commanding Officer for a Day" program.

The initiative gives junior officers the opportunity to shadow the commanding officer and gain insight into the leadership, decision-making and coordination required to operate a military treatment facility while supporting Navy Medicine's mission of delivering ready medical forces and medically ready forces.

Originally from Haiku, Hawaii, Loesberg said the experience provided valuable exposure to the leadership and culture of the Navy that he had not previously experienced.

"As an HPSP (Health Professions Scholarship Program) and NADDS (Navy Active Duty Delay for Specialists) medical graduate, I feel that I've missed out on valuable Navy leadership and culture experience, which this allowed me to experience," Loesberg said.

Throughout the day, Loesberg participated in discussions covering Navy Medicine operations, the Navy's organizational structure and the partnership between the U.S. Navy and the Defense Health Agency.

"Command leadership handles many more tasks than I realized, which allows us to take care of patients and do our jobs," Loesberg said.

Capt. Janiese Cleckley, commanding officer of NMRTC Twentynine Palms, said the program helps officers understand how clinical medicine supports the command's broader mission.

"Lt. Loesberg did a fantastic job," Cleckley said. "New to the Navy, he was eager to learn. We reviewed the Navy's organizational structure, discussed how the Defense Health Agency came into existence, its purpose and how together both organizations work as one team to ensure our warfighters are fit to fight through quality, timely patient care."

Cleckley said exposing medical officers to command-level responsibilities strengthens future leaders while reinforcing the connection between patient care and operational readiness.

"Ensuring our medical officers understand both the Navy's organizational structure and how we integrate with the Defense Health Agency is absolutely vital," Cleckley said. "As an anesthesiologist in the medically ready force, his role is critical not only for daily healthcare operations but also for rapid-response operational readiness.

Connecting the dots between clinical delivery, cross-collaboration and the broader mission of keeping our warfighters fit to fight is the exact foundation our junior officers need."

She added that anesthesiologists bring a unique operational perspective to leadership because they routinely coordinate across multiple departments, manage limited resources and make critical decisions under pressure.

"Anesthesiologists are natural systems managers," Cleckley said. "They coordinate daily with surgeons, nursing staff, logistics and sterile processing to keep clinical operations moving. They are also accustomed to remaining calm during high-stakes situations, making them well-suited to understand the complexities of command decision-making. Seeing the hospital through the commanding officer's eyes also helps align stateside clinical training with tactical, combat-ready medicine."

Although Loesberg plans to continue focusing on clinical medicine, he said the experience reinforced that leadership is a responsibility shared by everyone.

"Although my interest is remaining in a more clinical role, we are all leaders, and the ‘CO for a Day’ event has motivated me to be a better leader no matter the specific leadership role I am in," Loesberg said.

He encouraged other officers to take advantage of the opportunity if selected and gave some advice.

"Pay attention to everything going on around you and ask as many questions as you can," Loesberg said. "This is a rare and valuable opportunity."

Programs such as "CO for a Day" provide Navy Medicine officers with a broader understanding of command leadership while fostering professional development, strengthening collaboration and enhancing the readiness of the force.

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