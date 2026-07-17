FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 11, 2026

Governor Kehoe Praises Response to Historic Flash Flooding in South Central Missouri State urges public to heed warnings tonight as additional heavy rains could lead to more dangerous flash flooding

Following hundreds of life-saving water rescues during historic flash flooding in south central Missouri, Governor Mike Kehoe praised the extraordinary efforts of local and state emergency responders and the Missouri National Guard. As much as 12 inches or more of rain fell within a matter of hours, beginning overnight in the areas of Crawford, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, and Wayne counties, resulting in a 1-in-1,000-year rainfall event in some of these locations.

“Missouri’s first responders once again answered the call with extraordinary bravery, professionalism, and compassion, rescuing hundreds of Missourians from dangerous floodwaters," said Governor Kehoe. “As recovery efforts continue and additional rain is expected, I urge everyone in flood-prone and low-lying areas to stay weather-aware, have multiple ways of receiving alerts, and be ready to take protective action.”

Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov