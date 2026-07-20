Sarbit Travel Centre Inc Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Travel Agencies in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarbit Travel Centre Inc. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Travel Agencies category for Winnipeg. This recognition reflects the agency’s strong reputation for reliable service, cultural connection, and its commitment to providing personalized travel solutions to a diverse client base.Established in 1998, Sarbit Travel Centre Inc. has been serving the Winnipeg community for over two decades as a full-service, accredited travel agency. Known for its professionalism and attention to detail, the agency has built long-standing relationships with clients by consistently delivering seamless travel planning experiences.A defining strength of Sarbit Travel Centre Inc. is its ability to serve a diverse clientele, with a particular focus on the Filipino community. With agents fluent in English, Tagalog, and Ilocano, the agency provides accessible, culturally informed service that ensures clear communication and a more personalized experience for its clients.“Sarbit Travel Centre Inc. is honoured to receive the Consumer Choice Award,” said the Sarbit Travel Centre Inc. team. “We are committed to helping our clients travel with confidence and ease. This recognition reflects the trust and loyalty of our customers, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community with dedication and care.”As a full-service agency, Sarbit Travel Centre Inc. offers a wide range of travel services, including flight bookings, vacation planning, and customized travel itineraries. The team works closely with clients to understand their needs and preferences, ensuring each trip is carefully planned and executed.The agency’s commitment to professionalism is reinforced through its affiliations with recognized industry organizations, including the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies (ACTA). These affiliations reflect its adherence to industry standards and best practices, providing clients with added confidence in the services they receive.Over the years, Sarbit Travel Centre Inc. has earned a reputation for reliability and customer-focused service. By combining industry expertise with a personalized approach, the agency continues to be a trusted resource for travellers in Winnipeg and beyond.Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner highlights Sarbit Travel Centre Inc.’s dedication to excellence and its strong standing within the Winnipeg community.As travel continues to evolve, Sarbit Travel Centre Inc. remains focused on providing dependable guidance and tailored solutions that meet the needs of modern travellers. With a commitment to service, accessibility, and expertise, the agency is well-positioned to continue helping clients explore the world with confidence.About Sarbit Travel Centre Inc.Sarbit Travel Centre Inc. is a Winnipeg-based, full-service travel agency established in 1998. The agency provides comprehensive travel services for a diverse clientele, with agents fluent in English, Tagalog, and Ilocano. An accredited provider affiliated with organizations such as IATA and ACTA, Sarbit Travel Centre Inc. is committed to delivering reliable, personalized travel solutions. Learn more at www.sarbittravel.ca About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

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