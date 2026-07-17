American History on Display in Traveling Exhibits at the Sam Houston Center

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Liberty, TX – The Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center (SHC) continues commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary with temporary exhibits highlighting American history. Declaration 1776: The Big Bang of Modern Democracy and Becoming the United States: Colonial America to Reconstruction are on view at the Center through Sept. 30. Each exhibit contains seven pop-up panels detailing significant episodes from the past using images from historical collections at the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

Trace the development of the new country through the American Revolution to the 20th century with timelines, captivating narratives and fascinating stories of individuals and moments that shaped the future and led us to the present day. The exhibits offer educational opportunities for students of history and anyone curious about topics like the Declaration of Independence and Colonial America. TSLAC’s own Texas America250 pop-up exhibit is also included in the temporary display.

The exhibits are available during regular business hours at the Center, Tuesdays through Fridays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, contact SamHoustonCenter@tsl.texas.gov or (936) 336-8821.

The Sam Houston Center is a component of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and serves as the official regional historical resource depository for the 10 Southeast Texas counties of Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto and Tyler. The Center's primary mission is to collect, preserve and provide access to historically significant state and local government records and publications of the designated region and secondarily to serve as a library of Texana and genealogical resources.

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The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information needed to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.