FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 17, 2026

Governor Kehoe Applauds State of Missouri Involvement in FIFA World Cup Host City Success

Following the conclusion of FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches and events in Kansas City, Governor Mike Kehoe reflected on the impact of the tournament on the State of Missouri and the successful efforts of state agencies that assisted in delivering a safe and memorable experience for residents and hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the globe. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov