No Logo Turns Erik Oskr's Viral Pill Bottle Into a Sell-Out Product - $150,000 in Two Weeks

The creator-commerce company took the Pill Bottle Side Table from prototype to a fully manufactured launch, letting the 23-year-old pursue art full time.

The manufacturing world was never set up for someone like Oskar. We built No Logo so that a great product idea is enough.” — Lev Glushkovskii, CEO of No Logo

LOS ANGELES, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- No Logo , the company that partners with creators to bring physical products to market, today announced the results of its launch with Los Angeles artist Oskar Flodstrom, known online as Erik Oskr. The Pill Bottle Side Table, a $225 sculptural side table shaped like an oversized prescription bottle, generated $150,000 in sales in its first two weeks.Flodstrom is an artist and social media creator known for making unconventional furniture and home décor from accessible and found materials. The original Pill Bottle Table began with a piece of curved acrylic he discovered on the side of a Los Angeles freeway. He shaped it into a two-foot-tall pill bottle for his apartment and shared the process online. "I just want to make my apartment look cool to me," said Flodstrom.At the time, Flodstrom had approximately 4,000 followers, earned $1,400 per month teaching swim lessons and lived in a vintage Mercedes. No Logo contacted him after discovering the project and offered to develop it into a finished product. The company oversaw development, manufacturing, quality control and fulfillment while preserving the character of the original handmade design.A week before launch, with the pill bottle sample finished, No Logo traveled to Los Angeles to capture Oskar seeing the completed table for the first time. The resulting documentary, This 23-Year-Old Artist Went From Living in His Car to Making $100K in 9 Days, follows the story behind the product and reached more than 100,000 views in its first nine days. View the EPK in this folder When the table officially went on sale, Flodstrom's following grew to approximately 31,000, and the launch allowed him to step away from teaching swim lessons to pursue his art full-time. "I can actually pursue being an artist now," Flodstrom said.The Pill Bottle Side Table is available now for $225 at erikoskr.com About No LogoNo Logo partners with creators to bring physical products to market, handling development, manufacturing, and quality control to help scale growing brands. Learn more at nologo.com

This 23-Year-Old Artist Went From Living in His Car to Making $100K in 9 Days

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