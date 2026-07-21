Aiplan Bolivia Launches Platform Connecting International Travelers With Local Verified Tour Operators

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

A Bolivian platform now allows international travelers to book tours directly with local operators, without foreign intermediaries.

We sat down with Bolivian tourism operators and listened to their needs, shaping the platform around their input — without losing sight of the traveler's experience along the way. ” — Benjamin Vallejos, Founder of Aiplan Bolivia

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How the Platform Selects Tour Operators

Aiplan Bolivia operates an online booking platform for tours, excursions, and travel experiences across Bolivia. According to the company, each completed booking and customer review helps determine which destinations, operators, and experiences are featured on the platform. Aiplan Bolivia states it works only with tourism operators and experience providers legally registered with Bolivian authorities.

How It Works

Aiplan functions as an intermediary between international travelers and Bolivian tourism operators. The platform offers tours, excursions, and gastronomic and cultural experiences, and accepts more than 130 currencies. According to the company, the booking process is automated, allowing travelers to complete a reservation in a few steps.

Bolivian Products Featured on the Platform

Aiplan Bolivia also lists Bolivian-made products, including achachairú liqueur, Caranavi coffee, alpaca clothing, Amazonic chocolate, and Bolivian tea. International travelers can connect directly with producers to buy their products without intermediaries.

"We sat down with Bolivian tourism operators and listened to their needs, shaping the platform around their input — without losing sight of the traveler's experience along the way. We want to help encourage formalization in the sector and provide a reliable service to international travelers," said Benjamin Vallejos, founder of Aiplan Bolivia.

About Aiplan Bolivia

Aiplan Bolivia is a startup that operates an online platform for booking tours and travel experiences in Bolivia. According to the company, its goal is to connect local verified tourism operators with international travelers by addressing language and payment barriers. The platform, www.aiplan.lat, has been available since July 2026.

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