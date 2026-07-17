Minibeast’s Black Friday in July: Sitewide Promotion Throughout the Month

Minibeast’s 8-Week Summer Fitness Challenge features five workout programs, all-inclusive nutrition and training information, and a 24/7 private support group. Minibeast carries a variety of equipment and training programs, and gym apparel, including a massive collection of leggings and bottoms.

Minibeast has announced the launch of its Black Friday in July event, offering a sitewide promotion across its online store for a limited time.

Whether you’re just beginning or leveling up, we provide the tools, guidance, and performance-driven products to help you reach your goals.” — Carriejune Bowlby

OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minibeast has announced the launch of its Black Friday in July event, offering a sitewide promotion across its online store for a limited time. Running through the end of the month, the promotion ranges from 60% to 95% off on products throughout the entire site.

As people across the United States increasingly prioritize personal health and physical well-being, the cost of high-quality fitness resources can often present a barrier to entry. Known for their premium fitness programs, training equipment, and trendy apparel, Minibeast aims to make their catalog more accessible to a broader audience, aligning with their mission to help individuals evolve into their best selves. “We exist for those ready to make a change,” says Minibeast owner and founder Carriejune Bowlby. “Whether you’re just beginning or leveling up, we provide the tools, guidance, and performance-driven products to help you reach your goals—physically, mentally, and beyond.”

According to the company, the promotion applies sitewide, allowing customers to explore their entire range of products, including fitness equipment, gym apparel, training programs, creams, and more. With an extensive product catalog, Minibeast strives to have something for anyone and everyone, from Minibeast’s fan-favorite patented formulas to their exclusive 8-Week Workout Challenge. The company's fitness programs, including the 8-Week Challenge, are designed to support a wide range of training objectives, such as muscle-building.

Since its founding, Minibeast has focused on serving individuals at different stages of their fitness journeys by providing products and training resources for a wide range of experience levels. Its catalog includes equipment for home gyms and commercial fitness spaces, apparel for training and everyday wear, and structured fitness programs that accommodate diverse workout styles and objectives.

Minibeast's Black Friday in July event is available for a limited time through the company's online store. Customers interested in participating can browse the full selection of products before the promotion concludes at the end of the month.

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