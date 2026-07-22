Televero Behavioral Health Removes the Language Barrier From Mental Health Care

Televero Behavioral Health offers full clinical care in Spanish Televero Behavioral Health Logo

Televero Behavioral Health is making behavioral health care fully accessible to Spanish-speaking patients and families across the United States.

When a patient can speak in their dominant language, the clinical picture changes. They share more. They are more accurate. The care becomes more effective.” — Dr. Victor Gonzalez, MD, Medical Director

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Televero Behavioral Health offers full clinical care in Spanish, serving Spanish-speaking patients and families who have historically faced language as a barrier to accessing mental health support.

For many Spanish-speaking patients, the experience of seeking behavioral health care has meant explaining deeply personal struggles through a family member acting as interpreter, leaving appointments with more questions than answers, or stopping the process entirely because the friction was too great. It should not be that way. At Televero Behavioral Health, it is not.

"Language should never be the reason someone does not get the care they need," said Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Behavioral Health. "For too many Spanish-speaking patients and families, it has been. We built Televero so that is no longer the case."

The Same Experience, in Spanish

At Televero Behavioral Health, Spanish-language support is integrated across every part of the patient experience. Clinical care. Scheduling. Registration. Billing. A Spanish-speaking patient moves through the same process with the same clarity and confidence as any other patient.

The demand for bilingual mental health care has never been greater. Research on language and mental health shows that multilingual patients experience emotions differently across languages, and that care delivered in a patient's dominant language produces measurably different clinical outcomes. When language barriers are removed, patients share more accurately, trust develops faster, and outcomes improve. Televero Behavioral Health's bilingual care model is built around that evidence.

"When a patient can speak in their dominant language, the clinical picture changes," said Victor Gonzalez, MD, Medical Director at Televero Behavioral Health. "They share more. They are more accurate. The care becomes more effective. For a lot of patients, it is the difference between a provider who treats them and one who actually understands them."

Televero Behavioral Health accepts all insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, and offers same-day appointments entirely online. Televero reports 97% patient satisfaction* and 85% of patients show measurable improvement by their first follow-up**. Language should not be one more barrier standing between someone and the support that could change their life.

About Televero Behavioral Health

Televero Behavioral Health is a leading telehealth provider of mental health care, ranked #54 on the Inc. 5000 with 4,962% three-year growth. Now active in 41 states and continuing to expand, Televero delivers accessible, high-quality behavioral health care across the United States, accepting all insurance plans including Medicaid and Medicare. Clinical excellence, data-driven outcomes, and compassionate service are at the center of everything the practice does.

*Based on patient satisfaction surveys

**Based on validated patient-reported outcome measures (PHQ-9, GAD-7, VASA, PHQ-9 Q9) comparing intake to follow-up scores

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