FraudNet Wins Gold Award for Banking Fraud Prevention

FraudNet Wins Gold Juniper Research Award for Banking Fraud Prevention

Juniper Research recognizes FraudNet's AI-native platform for advancing fraud prevention and AML compliance.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FraudNet, a leading AI-native platform for fraud prevention, AML compliance, and digital risk management, has been awarded the Gold Award for Banking Fraud Prevention in the 2026 Future Digital Awards for Fintech & Payments presented by Juniper Research.

The award recognizes FraudNet's Enterprise Fraud & Risk Management Platform for its outstanding contributions to the banking industry and its position to deliver significant future impact through innovation and technology leadership.

The FraudNet platform unifies fraud prevention, entity screening, entity monitoring, transaction monitoring, AML compliance, and case management within a single cloud-native architecture. By eliminating the data silos that traditionally separate fraud and compliance teams, FraudNet enables financial institutions to detect risk more effectively, accelerate investigations, improve operational efficiency, and grow their organizations more predictably.

"Financial crime does not operate in silos, and fraud prevention technology shouldn't either," said Whitney Anderson, CEO of FraudNet. "We're honored to receive this recognition from Juniper Research. This award validates our vision of bringing fraud prevention, AML compliance, and risk intelligence together on a unified platform that helps financial institutions make faster, smarter, and more confident decisions."

As payment ecosystems become increasingly real-time and regulatory expectations continue to evolve, financial institutions require solutions that can connect risk signals across the entire customer journey. From meeting the enhanced fraud monitoring expectations of Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) through its Acquirer Monitoring Program to supporting integrated fraud and AML operations aligned with FinCEN’s modernization initiatives, FraudNet's unified approach enables organizations to identify emerging threats earlier, streamline investigations, and strengthen compliance without increasing operational complexity.

To learn more about FraudNet's award-winning fraud prevention and compliance platform, visit Fraud.net or request a demo.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research specializes in identifying and evaluating high-growth market sectors across the digital ecosystem. Through market forecasting, competitive analysis, and strategic assessment, the firm provides independent research and insights into emerging opportunities and innovations shaping the digital technology landscape.

About FraudNet

FraudNet delivers an AI-native platform for fraud prevention, AML compliance, and digital risk management. Trusted by financial institutions and digital commerce enterprises worldwide, the patented solution prevents fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes in real time while automating customer screening, monitoring, and compliance workflows. FraudNet’s platform leverages collective intelligence derived from billions of transactions and digital identities. With a no-code/low-code architecture that natively integrates data from 50+ leading providers and advanced AI- and rule-based decision engines, FraudNet empowers businesses to make smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions.

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