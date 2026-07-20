University of Saskatchewan Two Environmental Master’s Programs Accredited by ECO Canada

Environmental Careers Organization The University of Saskatchewan’s School of Environment and Sustainability (SENS) Funded in part by the Government of Canada's Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CALGARY, AB-[ July 20]- ECO Canada is proud to announce that two graduate programs offered through The University of Saskatchewan (USask)’s School of Environment and Sustainability (SENS), Master of Water Security (MWS) and Master of Sustainability (MSs), have received accreditation from ECO Canada through the Canadian Environmental Accreditation Commission (CEAC).

The accreditation recognizes that both programs conform to the National Accreditation Standard (NAS) for Post-secondary Programs aligned with the National Occupational Standard (NOS), demonstrating their commitment to preparing graduates with the skills needed to meet Canada's evolving environmental workforce.



Addressing Critical Water Challenges

The Master of Water Security (M.W.S.) prepares students to tackle some of the most urgent water issues facing communities, industries, and ecosystems today, including drought, flooding, pollution, climate change, and water resource management.



Developing Sustainability Leaders

The Master of Sustainability (M.Ss.) equips students to lead sustainable development initiatives and address environmental, social, and economic challenges through systems thinking, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration.



Why Choose SENS Graduate Programs?

- Gain the skills needed for in-demand careers in sustainability, water management, and environmental governance

- Interdisciplinary non-thesis graduate programs that combine science, policy, and practical skills

- Course-and project-based capstone options that connect learners with industry partners on real-world projects

- Flexible delivery designed to fit working professionals' lives, including 100% online, in-person, or hybrid

- Unique programs designed in collaboration with world-class institutes and globally recognized leaders



This announcement has been funded in part by the Government of Canada’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program.

The opinions and interpretations in this announcement are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect those of the Government of Canada.



About the School of Environment and Sustainability

The University of Saskatchewan’s School of Environment and Sustainability (SENS) is a leader in interdisciplinary graduate education and research. SENS brings together students, faculty, researchers, governments, communities, and industry partners to address complex sustainability and environmental challenges through innovative teaching, research, and collaboration.

Media Contact:

Amy Janzen

Communications Specialist

E news@usask.ca

About ECO Canada

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities.

Media Contact:

Aaron Wilson

VP, Marketing & Sales

ECO Canada

E media@eco.ca

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