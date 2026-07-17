Idaho’s June unemployment rate remains at 3.7%
For Immediate Release: July 17, 2026
Media Contact: William.Winkle@labor.idaho.gov or Will.Hoenike@labor.idaho.gov
Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged between May and June, staying at 3.7%.
June’s labor force decreased by 1,913 (-0.2%) people to 1,000,382 while the labor force participation rate – the percentage of people 16 years or older who are either employed or looking for work – decreased by 0.2 percentage points between May and June to 61.8%.
Total employment decreased by 2,028 (-0.2%) to 963,614 and unemployment increased by 115 (0.3%) to 36,768.
Idaho’s nonfarm jobs had a net increase of 800 (0.1%) for a total of 886,500 in June. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains included Nondurable Goods Manufacturing (1.6%); Private Educational Services (1.6%); Management of Companies and Enterprises (1.1%); Arts, Entertainment and Recreation (0.7%); Durable Goods Manufacturing (0.7%); Professional, Scientific and Technical Services (0.7%) and Retail Trade (0.5%).
Industries that experienced job decreases in June included Information (-1.1%); State Government (-1.0%); Administrative, Support and Waste Management Services (-0.8%); Construction (-0.7%) and Federal Government (-0.7%).
Two of Idaho’s six Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) had over-the-month nonfarm job gains in June. Boise saw the largest increase at 0.2%, followed by Coeur d’Alene with 0.1%. Twin Falls had the largest decrease with 1.1%, followed by Lewiston (-0.7%), Pocatello (-0.5%) and Idaho Falls (-0.1%).
Year over Year
Idaho’s 3.7% unemployment rate for June 2026 was up from 3.6% in 2025. The labor force declined by 6,388 (-0.6%), as the number of employed Idahoans decreased by 6,857 (-0.7%). The number of unemployed Idahoans increased by 469 (1.3%).
Total nonfarm jobs increased by 0.8% (7,400). Most major industry sectors gained jobs except Arts, Entertainment and Recreation (-9.3%); State Government (-7.4%); Federal Government (-5.0%); Administrative, Support and Waste Management Services (-2.5%); Information (-2.2%); Accommodation and Food Services (-1.9%) and Wholesale Trade (-0.8%).
Three of Idaho’s MSAs had year-over-year nonfarm job gains in June. Boise had the greatest increase at 0.6%, followed by Coeur d’Alene (0.3%) and Twin Falls (0.2%). Pocatello experienced a decrease of 2.7%, while Idaho Falls and Lewiston saw decreases of 1.5% and 0.3%, respectively.
National Comparisons
Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased between May and June, down to 4.2%. The number of unemployed decreased by 213,000 (-2.9%) to 7.1 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 57,000 to 159 million.
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Upcoming Idaho release schedule:
Aug. 21, 2026 – Statewide labor force and nonfarm jobs data for July 2026
Sept. 18, 2026 – Statewide labor force and nonfarm jobs data for August 2026
More Idaho labor market information can be found at lmi.idaho.gov
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