Department of Labor names new economist for northern Idaho

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 17, 2026

Media Contact: Will.Hoenike@labor.idaho.gov

Lorren Morgan is the new Idaho Department of Labor regional labor economist for northern Idaho, covering Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone counties. He replaces the previous economist, Sam Wolkenhauer, who is the research analyst supervisor at the department.

Morgan earned a bachelor’s of science in biology with two minors in economics and chemistry from Eastern Washington University (EWU) in 2022.

He briefly attended the University of Washington School of Medicine before pivoting toward economics to complete a post‑baccalaureate bachelor’s of science in economics at EWU in 2026.

The department’s labor economists conduct research projects on the economics, labor market and demographics of Idaho and the regions they represent. They deliver insight and presentations to businesses, media, communities, state and local agencies, elected officials and department staff.

To reach Morgan, email Lorren.Morgan@labor.idaho.gov.

For more information about the Idaho labor market, visit lmi.idaho.gov.

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This Idaho Department of Labor project is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor for SFY26 as part of a Workforce Information grant (41%) and state/nonfederal funds (59%) totaling $860,595.