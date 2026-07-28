Rallyday Partners Promotes Samantha Holt to Head of Architecture

Samantha Holt, newly promoted Head of Architecture at Rallyday Partners

The Architecture Team is about helping founders go even bigger - building stronger teams, stronger organizations, and stronger versions of themselves. We're excited to see where Samantha takes us.” — Ryan Heckman, CEO & Managing Partner, Rallyday Partners

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rallyday Partners , LLC (“Rallyday”) is pleased to announce the promotion of Samantha Holt to Head of Architecture, where she will help lead the firm’s Architecture Team and advance Rallyday’s purpose to empower leaders to go even bigger, create the most value for the most people, and share in the experience of a lifetime.That purpose has shaped Rallyday’s approach since its founding and has shaped the work of the Architectural Team. Rallyday’s Architecture Team exists to help founders and leadership teams maximize their potential, build exceptional organizations, and navigate the opportunities and challenges that come with scaling a business.Over the past several years, Samantha has helped build Rallyday’s value creation practice into a distinctive capability within the private equity industry. Working alongside founders, CEOs, and leadership teams, Samantha has taken the firm’s post-closing Rallyday Accelerator Program (RAP) to new levels while developing executive coaching programs, leadership development initiatives, and organizational frameworks that help companies navigate the human side of growth.“As investors, we spend a lot of time looking at financial systems, operating systems, and market dynamics,” said Samantha. “While those remain critically important, what fascinates me are the human systems underneath them. When a company is truly working, people feel connected to each other, to the work, and to the impact they’re creating. That level of alignment and trust becomes a force multiplier. It’s what allows organizations to adapt, innovate, and perform at their highest level.”Samantha’s promotion comes as Rallyday continues to expand the role of its Architecture Team. Originally focused on organizational effectiveness, the team is evolving to help founders and executives navigate what Rallyday refers to as the ‘architecture of the climb’ - building integrated systems that are required as businesses grow from potential into greatness.This next chapter builds upon the strong foundation established by Keriann Murphy, who has played an instrumental role in shaping Rallyday’s leadership and organizational development efforts. Keriann will be transitioning into a strategic advisory relationship with Rallyday and will continue to lean in to support Rallyday’s portfolio. Her first strategic engagement is with Livefront , a Rallyday portfolio company that builds intelligent products, platforms, and agents for the world’s most admired companies.“Keriann’s leadership elevated Rallyday, our portfolio companies and the notion of what a private equity could do more broadly,” said Ryan Heckman, CEO of Rallyday Partners. “we’re grateful for the vision she brought to the role and we’re equally excited to see her continue her journey and are thrilled she will maintain a connection to our firm. Keriann’s presence always makes people and the outcome stronger.”Looking ahead, Samantha will help lead the next evolution of Rallyday’s value creation platform, broadening the team’s capabilities to serve founders throughout every stage of their journey, integrating organizational purpose, strategy, culture, AI and leadership development into a powerful system.“We believe building a great company and becoming a great leader are inseparable pursuits,” said Ryan Heckman. “The Architecture Team is ultimately about helping founders go even bigger - helping them build stronger teams, stronger organizations, and stronger versions of themselves. We are all excited to see where Samantha takes us.”About Rallyday PartnersRallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm built by successful entrepreneurs to provide a better way of serving and partnering with emerging companies and their leaders. Rallyday’s purpose is to empower leaders to go even bigger, create the most value for the most people, and share in the experience of a lifetime. Drawing upon its four sources of capital—creative, financial, experiential, and human capital—the firm’s “by founders for founders” strategy provides an alternative to traditional private equity for leaders who want to go even further, elevate entire industries, and build something extraordinary together.More information regarding Rallyday is available at www.rallydaypartners.com

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