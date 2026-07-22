Sigma Renewables, Scale, and Black Bear Energy Energize 2.8 MWdc Solar Project in Pennsylvania

2.8 MWdc rooftop solar project in Covington Township, PA. The array is expected to generate approximately 3.5 million kilowatt-hours annually. Sigma Renewables, Scale Microgrids, and Black Bear Energy contributed to the successful energization of the rooftop solar project.

By hosting projects like this, LBA can support practical energy solutions that add local generation capacity, create value for communities, and strengthen the regional grid.” — Michelle German

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma Renewables, Scale Microgrids, and Black Bear Energy announced the successful energization of a new 2.8 MWdc rooftop solar project at LBA Logistics’ (LBA) 120 First Avenue facility in Covington Township, Pennsylvania. The project, hosted by LBA, was developed under Pennsylvania’s Virtual Net Metering (VNEM) Program and began operating in May 2026. It is expected to generate approximately 3.5 million kilowatt-hours annually.

At a time of unprecedented demand growth, projects like this matter because they bring new capacity online quickly. In a market where PJM capacity auction prices have surged, fast-moving solar development can help ease pressure on the grid and deliver real value to Pennsylvania ratepayers by adding locally sited generation without the long lead times typically associated with new capacity.

“By hosting projects like this, LBA can support practical energy solutions that add local generation capacity, create value for communities, and strengthen the regional grid,” said Michelle German, Vice President of Portfolio Operations & Sustainability at LBA. “This project reflects the value of aligning the right site, partners, and execution plan.”

The solar array also underscores the broader value of mid-sized distributed solar in Pennsylvania. Recent Aurora Energy Research findings highlighted the potential for these projects to save Pennsylvania residents nearly $1 billion in electricity costs over the next decade, driven by reduced wholesale power costs and protection against natural gas market volatility.

This project was designed and developed by Sigma Renewables, with Scale Microgrids as the long-term owner and operator and Black Bear Energy as the owner’s representative. The system reached full operation in less than two years after the initial contract was signed. That timeline reflects the efficiency of LBA and Black Bear Energy’s process, the utility’s ability to move interconnection studies quickly, and Sigma’s and Scale’s disciplined development and project management approach.

“This project exemplifies Sigma Renewables’ commitment to delivering impactful, forward-thinking rooftop solar,” said Zach Friedman, Co-Founder and Partner at Sigma Renewables. “Through strategic collaboration with trusted partners, we are accelerating the deployment of clean energy systems and generating lasting value for stakeholders.”

“Black Bear Energy is proud to have partnered with LBA Logistics, Sigma, and Scale on a project that shows how quickly new capacity can be brought online when the right team, process, and partners are aligned,” said Victoria Stulgis, President of Black Bear Energy, a Legence Company. “In a time of unprecedented demand growth and rising capacity costs, projects like this deliver real value by adding local generation efficiently and helping support lower costs for Pennsylvania ratepayers. We’re grateful to LBA for its commitment to hosting solar and for helping make this a true model for speed to market.”

“Commercial real estate companies have a tremendous opportunity to drive energy affordability and reliability for their tenants and the entire grid,” said Kristel Watson, the head of Scale’s Commercial and Industrial business. “We’re excited to help LBA expand its portfolio of onsite power projects, and we’re proud to do so with our long-term partners.”

The project adds to LBA’s onsite solar presence, which now includes 39 MW across 18 assets in seven U.S. markets. For Pennsylvania, the project demonstrates how mid-sized distributed solar can add local generation capacity, support participating offtakers, and contribute to the state’s growing distributed energy market.

About Sigma Renewables

Sigma Renewables is a national developer of distributed generation Solar and Battery Energy Storage projects. The highly experienced and efficient team at Sigma Renewables identifies opportunities for institutional property owners to create value and generate income by developing underutilized or unused portions of their property for low-impact and sustainable renewable energy projects.

Learn more at Sigma Renewables.

About Scale

Scale is redefining resilience, with advanced microgrids that go beyond traditional backup power solutions to give organizations the power to adapt and thrive amid all of today’s growing energy challenges. As a vertically integrated provider of turnkey advanced microgrid systems, Scale combines project design, engineering, and execution expertise with microgrid-as-a-service financing to offer customers systems that are optimized to deliver maximum value from day one, while ensuring ultra-reliable operations and fast time-to-power.

www.scalemicrogrids.com

About Black Bear Energy

A Legence Company (Nasdaq: LGN), Black Bear Energy is a technology-enabled, commercial buyer's representative specializing in onsite renewable energy and cleantech services. In the past ten years, Black Bear has helped its clients bid out over 2,000 clean technology projects in more than 20 states through its data-driven process. For more information about Black Bear Energy, visit

BlackBearEnergy.com

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