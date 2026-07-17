National Law Review Names BluShark Digital #2 Legal Marketing Agency for Lawyers & Law Firms

WASHINGTON, District of Columbia – BluShark Digital has earned the No. 2 legal marketing agency ranking on The National Law Review’s Best Legal Marketing Companies for Lawyers and Law Firms in 2026 list, recognizing the agency’s work in law firm SEO, local search strategy and digital growth.

The National Law Review’s list highlights agencies that help law firms improve online visibility, drive qualified traffic and convert searches into signed cases. BluShark Digital was recognized as a top agency that is setting the standard for how modern law firms grow online.

“We saw early on how local visibility could turn searches into calls and calls into cases. Lawyers need to be ranking before they can be hired,” said Seth Price, founder of BluShark Digital and co-author of “Local SEO for Lawyers. “That principle matters even more today as clients use Google, local results and AI-powered tools to choose a lawyer.”

Price, who scaled a two-person law firm to over 40 lawyers in less than a decade, attributes his firm’s growth to digital marketing. Today, that firsthand experience shapes BluShark Digital’s approach to local SEO, market expansion strategy, and competitive positioning, helping law firms build sustainable systems for long-term visibility and stronger lead generation.

The ranking comes as law firms continue to face rising competition in Google search results, local map packs and AI-generated search results. For many firms, digital visibility has become a central factor in whether potential clients find and contact them before choosing another attorney.

BluShark Digital is a Herringbone company. Hennessey Digital, a sister agency, was ranked No. 1 on the same list, placing Herringbone brands in the first two positions on The National Law Review’s 2026 ranking.

To learn more about BluShark Digital or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://blusharkdigital.com/contact-us/

BluShark Digital is a legal marketing agency specializing in local SEO, geo-expansion strategy, and competitive market positioning for law firms across the United States. Founded by Seth Price, BluShark helps firms build lasting local visibility and scalable growth systems that turn into signed cases and growth.

BluShark Digital, LLC

500 Penn St. NE #2 Washington, DC 20002

(202) 871-1548

https://blusharkdigital.com/

Press Contact : Will Goldman

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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