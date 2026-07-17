Southwind Seniors in Memphis Earn Spot at National Junior Achievement Competition

Four seniors from Southwind High School won the regional Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge, earning the opportunity to represent the Mid-South at the JA National Future Bound Competition in Boston. Choose901 provided the four seniors with Memphis-themed clothing and swag to help Team 901Spunk represent the Mid-South region in style. JA Stock Market Challenge is a fast-paced simulation that condenses 60 days of stock trading into just 60 minutes. Team 901Spunk members Mark Moore Jr., Cedric Tate, Marcaleb Henderson and London Fletcher made history as the first-ever team to represent Memphis and the Mid-South at the national event.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four seniors from Southwind High School in Memphis, TN won the regional Junior Achievement (JA) Stock Market Challenge, earning the opportunity to represent the Mid-South at the JA National Future Bound Competition in Boston, Massachusetts this summer. In the regional competition, Team 901Spunk demonstrated exceptional financial knowledge, teamwork and strategic thinking, ultimately posting an impressive 21.7% return on their mock investment portfolio.Hosted by Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South and presented by Wells Fargo and Donnell Cobbins, Jr. Futures Trust, with education sponsorship from New York Life, the JA Stock Market Challenge is a fast-paced simulation that condenses 60 days of stock trading into just 60 minutes. Students must react to market conditions, analyze financial information, and make rapid investment decisions while working together under pressure.Team 901Spunk members Mark Moore Jr., Cedric Tate, Marcaleb Henderson and London Fletcher made history as the first-ever team to represent Memphis and the Mid-South at the national event. Competing against top teams from across the country, these students brought the grit and determination of the 901 to the national stage. The experience extended far beyond competition, giving students the courage to compete and the opportunity to learn from business leaders, connect with peers from across the country, and explore the opportunities their futures can hold.The students were guided by Angela Higgs Monie, personal finance teacher at Southwind High School, whose instruction and encouragement helped prepare the team for success. Their achievement reflects not only individual talent but also the value of career-connected learning experiences that equip students with real-world financial and professional skills. Choose901 provided the four seniors with Memphis-themed clothing and swag to help Team 901Spunk represent the Mid-South region in style.For more information on Junior Achievement or to invest , visit www.jamemphis.org or call 901.366.7800.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.