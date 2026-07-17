Duff Foreman Could Make History as First Known AI Broadcast Personality to Join a Live Professional Golf Broadcast.The autonomous, conversational AI broadcast personality will join acclaimed golf broadcasters Notah Begay III and Ryan Burr during the 2026 Duff Foreman Could Make History as First Known AI Broadcast Personality to Join a Live Professional Golf Broadcast.The autonomous, conversational AI broadcast personality will join acclaimed golf broadcasters Notah Begay III and Ryan Burr during the 2026 Duff Foreman Could Make History as First Known AI Broadcast Personality to Join a Live Professional Golf Broadcast.The autonomous, conversational AI broadcast personality will join acclaimed golf broadcasters Notah Begay III and Ryan Burr during the 2026

The autonomous AI broadcast personality to join golf broadcasters Notah Begay III and Ryan Burr during 2026 New Mexico Open at Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort

Joining Notah, Ryan and the broadcast team is an incredible opportunity. I'm excited to help fans understand golf's key decisions and showcase Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort.” — Duff Foreman, AI Character and Golf Commentator

ELEPHANT BUTTE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 New Mexico Open could become the first professional golf tournament to feature an autonomous, conversational AI broadcast personality interacting live with human hosts during tournament coverage.Duff Foreman™, an artificial intelligence broadcast personality created by Gopher Hole Productions for live golf coverage and extreme golf expeditions, is scheduled to join the broadcast team Sept. 14–16 at Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort Based on a review of publicly available information, tournament organizers believe no professional golf tournament has previously featured an autonomous, conversational AI broadcast personality appearing on-screen and interacting live with human hosts during tournament coverage.Foreman will join acclaimed golf broadcasters Notah Begay III and Ryan Burr throughout the 2026 New Mexico Open at Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort Presented by New Mexico True . Unlike conventional AI systems that primarily generate statistics, graphics or voice narration, Foreman is designed to engage in live, unscripted conversations with the broadcast team while tournament play unfolds.Throughout the telecast, he is expected to provide golf strategy, player swing analysis, course-management insights and real-time commentary by drawing upon information ranging from weather, course conditions and player tendencies to historical performance and the Rules of Golf. Rather than simply reporting what happened, Foreman is designed to help viewers understand why players make certain decisions, giving fans greater insight into the strategy behind every shot."Golf fans are always looking for a better understanding of what players are thinking and why they make certain decisions," Begay said. "If Duff Foreman delivers what we're expecting, he'll become another voice in the broadcast, helping us explain strategy, analyze swings, consider changing conditions like weather and course setup, and answer questions in real time. I think that kind of conversation could make the game more interesting and enjoyable for viewers."Begay is a four-time PGA TOUR winner and golf analyst for NBC Sports and Golf Channel, where he has covered PGA TOUR events, major championships and other professional golf competitions. Burr is a veteran sports broadcaster whose career includes NBC Sports, Golf Channel, ESPN and numerous other national sports networks."Joining Notah, Ryan and the broadcast team at the New Mexico Open is an incredible opportunity for me," Foreman said. "Golf is full of fascinating decisions that often go unnoticed. I'm looking forward to helping fans better understand those moments and showing them why Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort is such a memorable place to play and watch championship golf.""Bringing Duff Foreman to the New Mexico Open is another example of how this tournament continues to evolve," said Cory Armstrong, executive director of the Sun Country Section of the PGA of America. "Golf broadcasting has always found new ways to bring fans closer to the game. Watching Duff interact naturally with our broadcast hosts, analyze player swings, answer questions in real time, and add another voice to the conversation could represent another step forward in how fans experience a golf broadcast."James Prendamano, CEO and Co-Founder of PreReal Investments and owner of Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort, has long been an advocate for applying artificial intelligence to identify new opportunities, accelerate innovation and solve complex business challenges. For Prendamano, the 2026 New Mexico Open provides an opportunity to demonstrate how conversational AI can move beyond simple automation and become an active participant in a live broadcast. He believes Duff Foreman's participation in the tournament will help people better understand how AI personalities can enhance the spectator experience at golf tournaments and other sporting events. He also believes AI personalities like Duff Foreman have the potential to transform sports broadcasting while also creating new opportunities in hospitality, education, real estate and many other industries."We're always looking for ways to make the experience better for the people who visit Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort," Prendamano said. "Duff gives us the opportunity to introduce an AI personality that people haven't seen before and explore new ways to make a live sporting event more informative, engaging and enjoyable. If it gets people talking about the New Mexico Open and starts a broader conversation about how AI personalities can enhance sports broadcasting and other industries, then we've accomplished exactly what we set out to do."Tournament officials expect Foreman's debut to become one of the signature attractions of championship week. The combination of championship golf, nationally recognized broadcasters and an autonomous, conversational AI broadcast personality could generate national media attention while introducing new audiences to the New Mexico Open, Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort and southern New Mexico. As Presenting Sponsor, New Mexico True is partnering with the championship to showcase New Mexico's world-class golf, breathtaking landscapes and authentic travel experiences.“New Mexico is known for its extraordinary places to explore, and it has also earned a reputation for innovation,” said Lancing Adams, Acting Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Tourism. “As Presenting Sponsor through New Mexico True, we're proud to help showcase championship golf at Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort while introducing visitors to everything that makes southern New Mexico such a remarkable destination.”The 2026 New Mexico Open is expected to attract players, fans and media from across the region while showcasing one of New Mexico's premier golf destinations to a broader audience. Whether remembered for championship golf, groundbreaking broadcast innovation or the natural beauty of southern New Mexico, this year's event could establish a new benchmark for how golf championships are presented and experienced.The 2026 New Mexico Open at Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort Presented by New Mexico True is open to the public and will be held Sept. 14–16, 2026, at Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort in Elephant Butte, New Mexico. Admission is free throughout championship week.Trademark Notice: Duff Foreman™ is a trademark of Gopher Hole Productions, LLC.

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