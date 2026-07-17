Commission modifies summer Chinook salmon bag and possession limits for South Fork Salmon River

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission modified daily bag and possession limits for summer Chinook salmon fishing on the South Fork Salmon River effective July 17.

New Daily and Possession Limits South Fork Salmon River

Daily : Four Chinook salmon, only two of which may be adults

: Four Chinook salmon, only two of which may be adults Possession: 12 Chinook salmon, only six of which may be adults



For all season details, see the Chinook Fishing Seasons and Rules webpage.