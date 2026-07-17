Half of separating couples now face the family court with no lawyer, so a new free tool helps them fight less by text

New and Free Tone Checker Tool.

Mediationguide.co.uk launches with a free Text Tone-Checker tool that takes the heat out of co-parenting messages, with family mediation guides, stats and news.

BRACKNELL, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 49 per cent of private family law cases resolved between January and March 2026, neither parent had a solicitor, up three percentage points in a year, according to Ministry of Justice figures . Both sides were represented in just 13 per cent of cases. With a children’s case taking 35 weeks on average to reach a final order, tens of thousands of separated parents are running their own cases while still having to message each other about handovers, money and the school run, and those messages can turn a minor disagreement into a full blown dispute. Mediationguide.co.uk , a free family mediation information and news site launched this month, is built for exactly that situation. Its new tool, the Text Tone-Checker, reads a draft message to an ex-partner and gives it a temperature: clear, warm or hot. It flags the phrases that start rows, from “you always” to sarcasm dressed up as politeness, explains why each one backfires, and offers three calmer rewrites, one neutral and factual, one warmer, one very brief. A second mode works in reverse: paste in a heated message you have received and it separates the parts worth answering, the dates, the money, the questions, from the bait that is better left alone, then builds a calm frame for the reply.Chris Yaffes, FMC-accredited family mediator (FMC URN 0961A), who reviews every guide on the site, said:“Most separating couples I meet do not want a fight, they want a decision they can live with and a way to keep talking to their ex about the children. Mediation gives them both, usually in two to four sessions, at a fraction of what contested court costs in money and in stress.”Beyond the tone checker, the site offers six free interactive tools, including a co-parenting schedule builder and a mediation cost calculator, more than a hundred plain-English guides to family mediation, MIAMs, child arrangements and divorce finances, and a statistics section updated from Ministry of Justice, Cafcass and Legal Aid Agency data.Under the government’s Family Mediation Voucher Scheme, which has supported more than 54,000 parents since 2021, 77 per cent of mediated cases reached whole or partial agreement. This site acts as an independent resource, helping separating couples and parents understand more about family mediation, how to better communicate with one another and where legal aid and voucher schemes can help keep costs down.Jess Knauf, Director of Client Strategy at Mediate UK, who writes the site’s news coverage, said:“Half of parents in the family courts now have no lawyer, so clear, accurate, free information is not a nice to have, it is the difference between a manageable separation and a chaotic one. That is why everything on this site is free, sourced and checked, with no email walls.”The Text Tone-Checker is available now, free and with no sign-up, at mediationguide.co.uk/tools/text-tone-checker

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.