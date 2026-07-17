Albany State University Foundation Receives $60K+ Gift to Support Student Success

ASU Foundation Receives 60K+ Gift

ASU Foundation Receives 60K+ Gift

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Albany State University Official Stacked Logo

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Albany State Chimney

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ASU C.W. Grant Student Union

ASU C.W. Grant Student Union

Albany State University Foundation Receives $62,549 Gift To Support Student Success, Scholarships, And Emergency Funding Through Flexible Unrestricted Support.

This type of support is critical to advancing our mission of fostering student success, removing barriers to completion, and ensuring that every student has the opportunity to thrive academically.”
— Dr. Robert Scott, President, Albany State University
ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Albany State University (ASU) Foundation has received a generous gift of $62,549 from U.S. Charitable Gift Trust to support the university’s highest priority needs, reinforcing a shared commitment to student success and institutional excellence.

As a donor-advised fund, U.S. Charitable Gift Trust maintains the privacy of its contributors. While the individuals behind this contribution remain anonymous, the gift reflects the collective generosity of supporters who believe in Albany State University’s mission. Members of the ASU community—alumni, friends, and advocates—can see themselves in this investment, as it represents a shared dedication to ensuring students have the resources they need to succeed.
The unrestricted nature of the gift provides the university with the flexibility to address immediate and emerging needs. Funds may be used to support scholarships, academic programs, and emergency assistance, all of which play a critical role in student retention and completion.

“Unrestricted gifts provide Albany State University with the flexibility to meet students where they are and address their most immediate needs. This type of support is critical to advancing our mission of fostering student success, removing barriers to completion, and ensuring that every student has the opportunity to thrive academically and personally. I would like to personally thank the anonymous donor for this amazing gift. It will certainly make the difference in the lives of our students.”
- Dr. Robert Scott, President, Albany State University

A key initiative supported by this funding is the ASU GAP Scholarship, which is awarded each semester based on demonstrated student need and available funding. Designed to “fill the gap,” the scholarship provides timely financial assistance to students who need additional support to remain enrolled, helping prevent interruptions in their academic journey.

This type of flexible funding is especially impactful because it allows the university to respond quickly to student and institutional needs. Unlike restricted gifts, which are designated for specific purposes, unrestricted funds can be deployed immediately. This ensures that students facing unexpected financial challenges receive assistance when it matters most.

“Gifts like this are especially impactful for HBCUs because they allow us to directly address the evolving needs of our students. Unrestricted funding empowers us to provide timely support, strengthen key programs, and ensure that financial barriers do not stand in the way of student success. We are deeply grateful for this investment in our students and our mission.”
- Dr. Anthony Neal, Executive Director, Albany State University Foundation

“Receiving scholarships from the ASU Foundation has greatly eased the financial burden of pursuing higher education, allowing me to focus more on my academic and personal growth. Donor support is essential for students in a time of rising education costs, giving us the opportunity to pursue our goals and achieve our dreams. I am incredibly grateful for the generosity of these donors, whose support makes these opportunities possible.”
- Christopher Pennyman, Albany State University Junior Music Education Major

As Georgia’s largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU), Albany State University remains committed to providing accessible, high-quality education and preparing students to lead and serve in a global society. Contributions like this play a vital role in advancing that mission and strengthening the university’s ability to support its students.

If you are interested in supporting student success at Albany State University, please visit www.asurams.edu/give to contribute to the ASU Foundation.

Rachel Lawrence
Albany State University
+1 229-364-6683
email us here

Albany State University: A Place to Thrive

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Albany State University
+1 229-364-6683
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Albany State University is Georgia's largest public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), serving more than 6,800 students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. Founded in 1903 by Dr. Joseph Winthrop Holley in Albany, Georgia, ASU has served as a cornerstone of educational access and community transformation in Southwest Georgia for 123 years. Albany State University generates $282 million in annual economic impact, supports more than 2,600 regional jobs, and is nationally recognized for academic excellence, nursing education, and student success outcomes. A proud member of the University System of Georgia (USG), ASU is committed to expanding opportunity, advancing equity, and producing graduates who lead in Georgia and beyond. For more information, visit www.asurams.edu.

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