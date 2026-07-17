Award-Nominated Composer Cameron Adams Joins Director Todd J. Stein's The Final Fight film as Post-Production Continues

Cameron Adams Composer, The Final Fight Cameron Adams scored The Final Fight Cameron Adams, composer and conductor based in Los Angeles The Final Fight Cast Promo

2025 Hollywood Music in Media Awards nominee brings his distinctive musical voice to the true-story-inspired father-son drama.

The score works best when it complements what’s on screen rather than telling people how to feel.” — Cameron Adams, Composer The Final Fight

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Final Fight, the upcoming true-story-inspired feature film from writer and director Todd J. Stein, is proud to announce that acclaimed composer Cameron Adams has officially joined the film’s post-production team to compose its original score.A Los Angeles-based composer and conductor, Adams is a 2025 Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) nominee whose work spans film and musical theater. Most recently, he composed the score for the feature film Snooze, directed by David Stanley. A 2024 graduate of Yale University, Adams completed the university’s prestigious Intensive Music Major and was awarded both the Abraham Beekman Cox Prize in Composition and the Bach Society Prize before earning his Master’s in Screen Scoring from the USC Thornton School of Music.Inspired by Todd Stein’s own fight to rescue his father from a corrupt guardianship, The Final Fight follows Hollywood producer Scott Cohen as he returns home to rescue his ailing father from a corrupt guardianship. What begins as a legal battle becomes a deeply personal journey about family, resilience, forgiveness, and justice.For Adams, the screenplay immediately sparked a musical vision. “When I first read the script, I already started hearing music. It’s an intimate personal story, but with the scale of a former boxing champion taking on one last fight. I knew the score could live in both worlds at once, and help elevate an already powerful story.”The opportunity to collaborate with the filmmakers made joining the project an easy decision. “The Final Fight brought together a team of driven, passionate, wildly talented people who all believed in what this story could do. Getting to join a team like that is a dream for any composer.” Although the film tackles elder exploitation, guardianship abuse, and the fight for justice, Adams believes its emotional center is what audiences will remember most. “This film has battle, defeat, and victory. But at its heart is an intimate father-son story, and that’s what makes it universal.” Scoring a film inspired by true events carried a unique responsibility. “There’s real emotional responsibility in scoring a true story, especially one this personal. You want to honor the vulnerable moments without overdoing it. But for this film, thanks to the care in the storytelling and Morgan’s editing, the music essentially wrote itself.”Working alongside the film's editor Morgan Alexandra Neville, Adams focused on allowing the score to support the story without overwhelming it. “This film balances many complex themes at once. The score works best when it complements what’s on screen rather than telling people how to feel. My job was just to amplify what was already there.”Adams also praised the collaborative environment created by the filmmakers. “I’m endlessly grateful to be part of this team. Todd and Marlene gave me both a clear vision and genuine creative freedom. It was a seamless collaboration where I could bring my own musical voice to the story. This film carries an important message, and I can’t wait for audiences to feel it.”Writer and director Todd J. Stein said Adams immediately understood the emotional heartbeat of the film. “From the moment Cameron read the screenplay, it was clear he understood this story on a deeply emotional level. The Final Fight isn’t just about fighting corruption, it’s about the bond between a father and son, the sacrifices families make for one another, and finding hope in impossible circumstances. Cameron has an extraordinary ability to express those emotions through music in a way words alone never could. His score adds another layer of heart and humanity to this film, and we’re incredibly fortunate to have him as part of our creative team.”Stein added that bringing together artists who share the film’s mission has been one of the most rewarding parts of the production. “Every person who has joined this project has done so because they believe this story matters. Cameron’s passion, talent, and emotional sensitivity make him the perfect composer for The Final Fight. As we enter the final stages of post-production, his music is helping transform an already personal story into an unforgettable cinematic experience.”“Music is one of the last pieces of the filmmaking process, but it’s often what audiences remember long after the credits roll. Cameron has an incredible gift for finding the emotional truth in every scene without ever overwhelming it. His score elevates the performances, deepens the father-son relationship, and beautifully supports the themes of family, resilience, and justice that are at the heart of The Final Fight. Watching him collaborate with Todd and our editor, Morgan Alexandra Neville, has been inspiring. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Cameron to our team, ”Marlene Schneider, Co-Producer of The Final Fight.Now deep into post-production, The Final Fight continues work on its final picture edit, sound design, color correction, visual finishing, and original score as the production prepares for its festival premiere and worldwide release. The film is inspired by journalist John Leland's 2021 cover story, " The Fight Of This Old Boxer's Life Was With His Own Family ," which chronicled the remarkable true events behind the film and the Stein's father Marvin Stein who was a trailblazer in the world of fitness and a former Golden Glove Boxer who led an adventurous life.About Mr. Cameron Adams: Cameron Adams is a Los Angeles-based composer and conductor working in film and musical theater. A 2025 Hollywood Music in Media Awards nominee, Adams most recently composed the score for the feature film Snooze, directed by David Stanley. He graduated from Yale University in 2024 after completing the university’s Intensive Music Major and receiving both the Abraham Beekman Cox Prize in Composition and the Bach Society Prize. He later completed the Screen Scoring Master’s Program at the USC Thornton School of Music, where he further developed his cinematic voice as a composer.About The Final Fight: The Final Fight is a true-story-inspired feature film written and directed by Todd J. Stein. Inspired by Stein’s own fight to rescue his father from a corrupt guardianship, the film tells the story of Hollywood producer Scott Cohen, whose personal life and career are in crisis when he returns home to save his ailing father from a system built to prey on the vulnerable. Blending the intensity of a legal thriller with the emotional power of a father-son drama, The Final Fight explores family, justice, resilience, redemption, and the enduring strength of love. thefinalfightfilm.com

Behind The Scenes The Final Fight

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