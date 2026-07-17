DON’T MISS OUT! Western New York REDC Urges Local Organizations to Apply for Share of $60 Million in State Funding Ahead of July 31 Deadline

Businesses, Municipalities, and Nonprofits Need to Submit Consolidated Funding Applications by 4 p.m. on July 31

The clock is ticking for Western New York businesses, municipalities, and nonprofits to secure a share of millions of dollars in state economic development funding. The Western New York Regional Economic Development Council (WNYREDC) reminds potential applicants that the deadline for the New York State Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) is Friday, July 31, 2026, at 4 p.m.

This year, up to $60 million in Regional Council Capital Funds—plus additional funding from more than 20 state programs—is available for projects that advance each region’s strategic plan and state priorities. For final guidance or eligibility questions, applicants are encouraged to immediately contact Empire State Development’s Western New York Regional Office at [email protected] or 716-221-8316.

“From revitalizing our historic downtowns and upgrading rural infrastructure to scaling up local businesses and expanding workforce development, these grants are designed to bring transformational local visions to life,” said Western New York Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Eric Reich and Steve Stoute. “We urge our region’s businesses, municipalities, and nonprofits to finalize and submit their applications before the July 31 deadline.”

Important Applicant Resources:

CFA Application Portal: Applications for deadline-enforced programs must be submitted by Friday, July 31, at 4 p.m. Access the CFA portal here. Note: Open enrollment programs are not subject to this deadline and will continue to accept applications on an ongoing basis until funds are exhausted.

Applications for deadline-enforced programs must be submitted by Friday, July 31, at 4 p.m. Access the CFA portal here. Note: Open enrollment programs are not subject to this deadline and will continue to accept applications on an ongoing basis until funds are exhausted. Program Guidance Documents: View the 2026 REDC Guidebook, the 2026 Resources Available guide, and other key documents here.

View the 2026 REDC Guidebook, the 2026 Resources Available guide, and other key documents here. Western New York Strategic Plan: Review the regional economic roadmap and goals here.

The Western New York region is composed of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. WNYREDC will review projects and provide scores that reflect how well a project aligns with a region’s goals and strategies.

The REDC process continues to support and empower regional stakeholders in developing strategic plans and funding priorities that meet local economic needs. To date, through the REDC Initiative, more than $9 billion has been awarded to more than 11,000 job creation and community development projects consistent with each region’s strategic plan.

Regional Strategic Planning Process

The 10 REDCs are guided by their regional strategic economic development plans, which emphasize each region’s unique assets and provide strategies to harness local resources to stimulate regional growth and create jobs statewide. In 2026, each Regional Council will be tasked with creating an annual report that highlights the state of their respective region, summarizes how they are implementing the council’s strategic plans, and present their ACHIEVE initiative proposal or implementation update.

About the Regional Economic Development Councils

The Regional Economic Development Council initiative is a key component of the State’s approach to State investment and economic development. In 2011, 10 Regional Councils were established to develop long-term strategic plans for economic growth for their regions. The Councils are public-private partnerships made up of local experts and stakeholders from business, academia, local government and non-governmental organizations. The Regional Councils have redefined the way New York invests in jobs and economic growth by putting in place a community-based, bottom-up approach and establishing a competitive process for State resources. Learn more at regionalcouncils.ny.gov.

Contact:

Laura Magee (ESD) | [email protected] | (716) 846-8239 | (800) 260-7313

ESD Press Office | [email protected] | (800) 260-7313