Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Cambodian ambassador

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Sok Chea, the newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Azerbaijan, on July 17.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev held a conversation with the diplomat.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to bilateral relations and mutual support with Cambodia, as well as to active contacts at the level of both governments and ruling parties. Emphasizing the importance of elevating cooperation beyond the political sphere to include the economy and investment, the head of state noted that Azerbaijan and Cambodia are friendly nations.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, Ambassador Sok Chea conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia and Prime Minister Hun Manet to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state expressed his appreciation for the greetings and asked the ambassador to convey his best regards to the King and the Prime Minister of Cambodia.

The ambassador emphasized that Cambodia highly values its friendly relations with Azerbaijan. He noted that despite the geographical distance between the two nations, Azerbaijan and Cambodia share identical positions on key global issues, including sustainable development, international peace, and stability.

Highlighting the strong potential for strengthening bilateral cooperation, the ambassador pledged to spare no effort to expand ties in trade, tourism, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

During the meeting, the sides praised the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Cambodia within various international organizations.

They also expressed hope that the expected visit of Cambodia’s Prime Minister to Azerbaijan will create excellent opportunities to further expand bilateral relations.