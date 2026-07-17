California Invests Nearly $2.5 Billion to Strengthen Transportation Infrastructure and Improve Mobility Across the State

Contact: Edward Barrera

What you need to know: California is investing nearly $2.5 billion in transportation projects statewide that will enhance connectivity for people who walk and bike, rebuild vital routes damaged by extreme weather events and increase access for transit users.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The California Transportation Commission (CTC) recently approved funding for more than 150 new projects that will improve safety on the state highway system and strengthen infrastructure resiliency. The investments align with Governor Gavin Newsom’s build more, faster agenda, delivering critical infrastructure upgrades and creating thousands of jobs across the state.

Of the combined total, nearly $547 million is from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and another $736 million from California’s Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The remaining $1.1 billion is funded through the State Highway Account, the general fund and other state and federal programs.

“Our transportation team is continuing to prioritize benefits for all Californians with bold infrastructure investments that will connect communities and boost our economy,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “By advancing Governor Newsom’s commitment to build more, faster, these investments will improve safety, support economic growth and strengthen the transportation networks Californians rely on every day.” California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin

“Investments made today support the department’s mission to build and maintain a transportation system that helps Californians navigate the state safely and efficiently—now and decades into the future,” said Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy. “This funding translates into projects that enhance accessibility for all users, strengthen resiliency of our vital corridors and create increased transit options across the state.” Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy.

“Transportation investments are about more than infrastructure; they are investments in people, communities, and opportunity,” said California Transportation Commission Chair Clarissa Falcon. “These latest investments will help ensure our transportation system continues to serve the needs of communities throughout California today while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow. California Transportation Commission Chair Clarissa Falcon

This month’s approved list includes:

$257 million to build a network of mobility hubs in southwest Los Angeles County to facilitate the needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders and highway commuters. These projects and other ongoing investments in California’s vast transportation network enhance connectivity for all transit users, including thousands of residents and global visitors traveling throughout the state to attend major cultural and sporting events.

$99 million to replace historic Whiskey Creek Bridge on State Route 299 in Shasta County.

$99 million to replace historic Whiskey Creek Bridge on State Route 299 in Shasta County. $64 million to rehabilitate pavement and upgrade safety elements on about nine miles of Interstate 215 in Riverside County.

$60 million to build a new interchange on State Route 156 at Castroville Boulevard in Monterey County.

Other notable projects include: