Shush Inc. Welcomes Infobip as Global Demand Partner, Expanding Network Authentication Reach

Simple. Seamless. Silent

Partnership brings Shush platform to one of the world's leading omnichannel communications providers, advancing carrier-grade identity and fraud prevention ww.

Infobip's global scale gives Sherlock unprecedented reach. Together, we're accelerating carrier-grade silent authentication and setting a new standard for enterprise identity worldwide.” — Eddie DeCurtis

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shush Inc., the U.S.-based innovator in carrier-grade network authentication and fraud prevention, today announced a strategic demand partnership with Infobip, the global leader in omnichannel communications and the platform behind billions of customer conversations across more than 190 countries. Under this agreement, Infobip will integrate into the Shush Sherlock platform into its industry-leading communications stack, enabling Infobip’s enterprise customers worldwide to access silent authentication, SIM swap detection, device status verification, and number lookup capabilities, all delivered through GSMA Open Gateway–compliant APIs.

Digital fraud is not a regional challenge. It is a global one. Infobip’s footprint across more than 190 countries and its direct relationships with enterprise customers in finance, retail, healthcare, telecoms, logistics, and government make it uniquely positioned to accelerate the adoption of network authentication at a scale no other demand partner has yet reached. For Shush, this partnership is a force multiplier: Infobip’s commercial reach, developer ecosystem, and enterprise trust allow Sherlock’s capabilities to be deployed into markets and use cases that would otherwise take years to penetrate independently.

Infobip was founded in 2006 in Croatia by Silvio Kutić with a mission to democratize communication, making it more accessible, intuitive, and meaningful for everyone, everywhere. Nearly two decades later, Infobip has grown into one of the most recognized communications platforms in the world, operating from more than 75 offices, employing 3,500+ people, and serving clients including Uber, Google, Coca-Cola, Adobe, Santander, Meta, Slack, Telefonica, and Deutsche Telekom. The company has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS four consecutive times, most recently in 2026, where it was positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision for the second consecutive year. Infobip has also been recognized as a Leader by IDC MarketScape, Juniper Research, Omdia, and Frost & Sullivan, cementing its position as the industry benchmark for enterprise communications at scale.

Infobip’s platform, AgentOS, is the industry’s leading agentic AI communications stack. It powers journey orchestration, AI-driven chatbots, cloud contact center solutions, customer data platforms, conversational AI, and customer engagement across every major messaging channel, including SMS, RCS, Email, Voice, WhatsApp, Viber, Messenger, Instagram, Telegram, Apple Messages for Business, and more. Infobip’s programmable channel APIs give enterprises and developers the tools to build any communication workflow at a global scale. Through the Shush–Infobip demand partnership, Infobip will leverage mobile network operators within the Shush carrier network to access Sherlock’s suite of GSMA Open Gateway and CAMARA-compliant authentication APIs on behalf of its enterprise customers. The global communications industry is undergoing a structural shift. Enterprises are moving away from knowledge-based and OTP-based authentication toward network-native, invisible, and biometrically anchored identity verification. The GSMA Open Gateway initiative, now being adopted by dozens of operators globally, provides the regulatory and technical framework for this transition. Shush’s Sherlock platform was built from the ground up to be fully compliant with this framework, and Infobip’s participation in the Shush ecosystem signals that the transition is accelerating. Together, Shush and Infobip are positioned to define the next generation of enterprise identity security.

Executive Perspectives

“Shush represents precisely the kind of foundational infrastructure the communications industry has needed for years. Network-native authentication is the inevitable future, and Shush has built the right platform at the right moment. I have believed in this team and this vision since Eddie first shared it with me, and formalizing that conviction into a global demand partnership is something I am genuinely proud of. Infobip’s scale and reach give Sherlock the distribution it deserves, and together we will bring a new standard of security to our enterprise customers worldwide.”

— Silvio Kutić, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Infobip

“Silvio’s early support was instrumental in helping Shush find its footing and its confidence. He understood the opportunity before most of the market did, and that kind of belief from a leader of his caliber means everything to a young company. Having Infobip — with its extraordinary global reach, its enterprise trust, and its technical depth — as a formal demand partner is a defining moment for Shush. This partnership puts Sherlock’s capabilities in front of some of the world’s largest enterprises, and it puts us one step closer to making carrier-grade silent authentication the global default.”

— Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Shush Inc.

About Infobip

Infobip is the leading global platform for conversational customer experiences. Founded in 2006 by Silvio Kutić, the company has grown from a Croatian startup into a global technology powerhouse operating in more than 190 countries and employing 3,500+ people across 75+ offices worldwide. Infobip’s AgentOS platform powers omnichannel communications across SMS, RCS, Email, Voice, WhatsApp, Viber, and more than a dozen additional channels, serving enterprises ranging from Fortune 500 companies to public-sector organizations. Infobip has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS four consecutive times and is consistently recognized by Juniper Research, IDC MarketScape, Omdia, and Frost & Sullivan as a top-ranked CPaaS provider globally. The company’s mission is to democratize the future of communication, making it more accessible, intuitive, and meaningful for everyone, everywhere.

Learn more at www.infobip.com.

About Shush Inc.

Shush Inc. is a U.S.-based innovator in carrier-grade identity and fraud prevention. Through its award-winning Sherlock platform, Shush enables mobile network operators to expose secure, GSMA Open Gateway–compliant APIs that deliver real-time signals for silent authentication, SIM swap detection, device status verification, and number lookup, all without user friction, OTP codes, or app downloads. Shush helps telecom operators globally transform their networks into strategic anti-fraud infrastructure while generating new revenue streams. Sherlock supports 47+ CAMARA-compliant APIs and is purpose-built for rapid integration by CPaaS providers, enterprise software platforms, and financial institutions worldwide.

Learn more at www.shush.pw.

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