Relax The Back Experts Share the Essential Elements of an Ergonomic Workspace That Supports Better Posture and Less Pain

Spinal Health Specialists Share Practical Tips and Ergonomic Product Recommendations for Healthier Workspaces

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether working from home, in a hybrid office, or at a corporate desk, Americans are spending more of their day seated in front of a screen, making proper ergonomic support more important than ever. According to the spinal health experts at Relax The Back, the discomfort many people experience at the end of the workday often has less to do with how long they sit and more to do with how they sit.Neck tension, lower back pain, shoulder discomfort, and fatigue are frequently the result of workstations that fail to support the body's natural alignment. Fortunately, experts say many of the most common ergonomic issues can be corrected with thoughtful workstation adjustments and products designed to support healthy movement and posture."Many people assume discomfort is simply part of working at a desk, but that's rarely the case," said Ashley Puleo, Spinal Health Specialist and Relax The Back store owner. "Most workstations aren't adjusted to fit the person using them. Small changes to chair positioning, monitor height, and body alignment can dramatically improve comfort and reduce unnecessary strain throughout the day."Building an Ergonomic WorkspaceAccording to Relax The Back, an ergonomic workstation should be designed around the user—not the other way around. Proper alignment helps distribute pressure more evenly across the body while minimizing unnecessary stress on the neck, shoulders, back, wrists, and hips.Experts recommend starting with these workstation fundamentals:- Hips, knees, and elbows should all be positioned at approximately 90 degrees.- Feet should rest flat on the floor or be fully supported by a footrest. Sit all the way back in the chair to maintain the lumbar spine’s natural curve.- The top of the monitor should sit at or slightly below eye level, approximately an arm’s length away and centered directly in front of the user.- The keyboard and mouse should be positioned to keep wrists straight and elbows close to the body at roughly 90 degrees, minimizing shoulder reach.- Alternate between sitting and standing throughout the day, and take short movement breaks every hour.Rather than relying on a single product, Relax The Back emphasizes creating an ergonomic system in which each component works together to promote healthier posture and movement.Ergonomic Seating Designed for Different Work StylesBecause every body and workspace is different, Relax The Back offers a carefully curated selection of ergonomic seating solutions designed to address a variety of comfort preferences and support needs.For users who prefer a chair that adjusts intuitively throughout the day, the Humanscale Freedom Chair with Headrest responds to the body's movements without the need for multiple manual adjustments. Its weight-sensitive recline and pivoting headrest work together to provide continuous support as you change positions, encouraging neutral posture without interrupting your workflow.For those looking for the highest level of personalized support, the LIFEFORMHigh Back Ultimate Executive Chair is built to fit your body, not ask your body to fit the chair. Multiple adjustments, Schukraadjustable lumbar support, and a waterfall seat edge work together to support neutral posture throughout the day. As the exclusive customizable LIFEFORM retailer, Relax The Back offers personalized fitting along with 30 color options across four fabric collections.For those who change positions throughout the day, the LiberNovo Omni GEN Dynamic Ergonomic Chair is designed to move with the body rather than hold it in one position. Dynamic support technology and a multi-position recline system encourage natural spinal movement, while an integrated footrest helps elevate the legs to reduce pressure on the lower back and support circulation during extended sitting.For those looking for targeted support to help maintain healthier posture throughout the workday, the Anthros Office Chair is designed to support the pelvis and upper spine independently. Its patented Precision Posture System helps maintain neutral posture, while Cloudfloat™ cushioning relieves pressure on the sit bones for lasting comfort during extended sitting. Developed using medical seating research, the chair addresses posture by focusing support where it begins.For those who want pressure-relieving comfort without sacrificing ergonomic support, the RTB Neo Tempur-PedicOffice Chair with Headrest combines a TEMPUR-Pedicseat cushion with the adjustments needed to fit a wide range of body types. Lumbar support, seat depth adjustment, tilt lock, and an adjustable headrest work together to support neutral posture throughout the workday.The Small Upgrades That Make a Big DifferenceWhile an ergonomic chair provides the foundation, many workstation improvements come from the accessories people often overlook.Proper foot positioning is one of the most commonly overlooked elements of an ergonomic workspace. The Humanscale Rocking Foot Machine keeps feet supported while introducing a gentle rocking motion that encourages circulation, reduces stiffness, and promotes active sitting during long hours at a desk.Maintaining neutral arm and wrist positioning is equally important. The Humanscale Float Keyboard Tray mounts beneath the desk to position the keyboard and mouse at a more comfortable ergonomic height, helping keep elbows at approximately 90 degrees and wrists in a neutral position to reduce strain on the shoulders, arms, and hands.Screen positioning can also have a significant impact on neck and upper-body posture. The ErgoLink Single Monitor Mount with USB-C Hub allows users to position a monitor at a more comfortable viewing height and distance, helping reduce the tendency to lean or crane the neck toward the screen.Why Movement MattersEven the most ergonomic workstation cannot replace regular movement. Relax The Back recommends varying posture throughout the day to reduce prolonged pressure on the spine and encourage healthy circulation. Height-adjustable desks can help make movement a more natural part of the workday by allowing users to alternate between seated and standing positions.The Humanscale eFloat Go 2.0 makes these shifts easier without disrupting focus, using ultra-quiet motors for smooth height adjustments and anti-collision sensors to help prevent accidental contact during transitions.For a workspace that adapts to different users and working positions, the Transcend Sit-to-Stand Desk offers a wide height range and quick, push-button adjustment, making it easier to vary posture throughout the day.Relax The Back gives customers the opportunity to experience ergonomic products firsthand with guidance from trained Spinal Health Specialists. Across more than 70 retail locations, customers can compare seating solutions, desks, and accessories side by side, receive personalized recommendations, and determine which ergonomic setup best fits their body, workspace, and daily routine.For ergonomic workspace guidance, visit a Relax The Back location to experience products firsthand or schedule a free virtual consultation with a Wellness Expert at RelaxTheBack.com.About Relax The BackRelax The Back has been a leader in promoting whole-body wellness, mobility, and recovery for more than 40 years, offering personalized, expert-guided solutions designed to improve movement, enhance sleep, and support recovery, everyday comfort, and pain relief. By addressing how people move, rest, and recharge, Relax The Back helps customers feel and function at their best at every stage of life. Through its direct-to-consumer website and 70+ retail stores across North America, Relax The Back delivers a differentiated retail experience rooted in individualized guidance, education, and a holistic approach to well-being. Anchored in its three LiveWellness pillars—Ease, Thrive, and Renew—Relax The Back empowers customers to move better, recover smarter, and live with greater comfort and confidence. For more information, visit https://relaxtheback.com/ or a Relax The Back near you.

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