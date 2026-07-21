New Board Book Hilariously Captures the Very Real Struggles of Putting Babies to Sleep

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Humorous new children's book transforms everyday bedtime battles into a playful adventure that parents and young children will instantly recognize.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bedtime is supposed to be peaceful, but for many parents, it’s anything but. In Monsters in My Belly, a funny and relatable new board book publishing on July 21, 2026, with Blue Balloon Books, author Tully Minoski turns the nightly bedtime battle into a playful, monster-filled adventure that both parents and little ones will recognize immediately.

From rumbling tummies and surprise hiccups to gassy giggles and dirty diapers, babies have plenty of reasons to stay awake at night. In Monsters in My Belly, those everyday bedtime struggles become “monsters” that keep a little one from drifting off to sleep and exhausted parents searching for answers.

Written for children ages newborn to four and the adults reading beside them, Monsters in My Belly blends humor, honesty, and warmth into a read-aloud experience that embraces the messy reality of early parenting without losing its heart.

Perfect for bedtime routines, baby showers, daycare libraries, and family story time, Monsters in My Belly offers a lighthearted reminder that sometimes laughter is the best survival tool for parenting young children.

About the Author

Tully Minoski is a dad and children’s book author who found a way to laugh through—or maybe just at—the chaos of childcare. Inspired by real life with real kids, Monsters in My Belly is meant to be laughed at, read aloud, and (hopefully) requested right before bedtime.

Tully lives with his wife and two children in Kansas City and spends far too much of his time microwaving cold coffee, waving goodbye to poop like it’s an old friend, and saying he is going to work out only to eat peanut butter pretzels instead.

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About Blue Balloon Books

Blue Balloon Books is a premium hybrid publisher of children's books, combining expert editing, illustration, and design with the speed, control, and creative partnership of independent publishing. Blue Balloon Books helps authors bring high-quality children's books to life while maintaining ownership of their work and enjoying a collaborative publishing experience.

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