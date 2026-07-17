State Emergency Coordination Center Activates to Level 3 for Wildfire Season

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has activated the State Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) as of 8 a.m. on July 17, 2026, escalating to Level 3: Regional Response as wildfire conditions intensify across the state. At this time, the activation will be conducted in a hybrid format.

This activation allows OEM and partner agencies to increase coordination, situational awareness and resource support as wildfire danger escalates. Representatives from key state agencies will staff the ECC virtually to streamline communication and ensure timely assistance to affected communities.

Wildfire Conditions Across Oregon

Hot, dry weather and increasing winds are contributing to elevated fire danger in multiple regions. Several areas have entered Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches, with additional alerts expected as conditions worsen. Rapid fire spread, reduced visibility from smoke, and strain on local response resources remain ongoing concerns.

OEM urges people in Oregon to stay alert, take precautions to reduce wildfire risk, and be ready to act quickly should evacuation levels change.

Wildfire Safety and Preparedness

Evacuation Readiness

Evacuations are currently happening in many communities around the state, and this emphasizes the importance of being ready at any time. Pack now to avoid a panicked rush at the last second. Individuals who may need extra time to evacuate — such as people with disabilities, those with access or functional needs, families with small children, and households with pets — should consider elevating their evacuation level by one step to ensure they have sufficient time to leave safely.

Pack Your Go-bags

A go-bag contains essential items you may need to take with you in a hurry. Each household member (human and animal) should have an easy-to-carry, grab and go, emergency bag. Read more about wildfire preparation here.

Understand evacuation levels

Be Ready – Prepare to evacuate. Be Set – Be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. GO NOW – Leave immediately; danger is imminent. Sign up for emergency alerts at ORAlert.gov and ensure Wireless Emergency Alerts are enabled on your mobile device. Monitor weather and fire updates through trusted sources such as local emergency managers, county sheriffs’ offices, the Oregon State Fire Marshal, and federal land management agencies. Check road conditions at TripCheck.com or by calling 511. View real-time hazard updates, maps, and fire information through OEM’s Wildfire Dashboard. Follow your county’s office of emergency management and OEM on social media.

Stay Informed



Sign up for emergency alerts at ORAlert.gov and ensure Wireless Emergency Alerts are enabled on your mobile device.

Monitor weather and fire updates through trusted sources such as local emergency managers, county sheriffs’ offices, the Oregon State Fire Marshal, and federal land management agencies.

Check road conditions at TripCheck.com or by calling 511.

View real-time hazard updates, maps, and fire information through OEM’s Wildfire Dashboard.

Follow your county’s office of emergency management and OEM on social media.

Stay Connected

Visit Wildfire.oregon.gov to access wildfire preparedness resources, visit the OEM website to sign up for agency updates, and learn how to Be 2 Weeks Ready for any disaster.