Fast Home Offer Officially Rebrands as REI Leads

Get More Deals with REI Leads

Pay-per-lead pioneer now offers AI-assisted seller qualification, enriched property data, and advanced investor analytics

REI Leads provides a platform that combines decades of proven lead generation expertise with artificial intelligence, automated data enhancement, and advanced lead qualification technologies.” — Jeremy Brandt

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After nearly 25 years of helping residential real estate investors connect with motivated home sellers through its pay-per-lead technology platform, Fast Home Offer has officially rebranded as REI Leads, marking the beginning of a new chapter in AI and data augmented marketing.

More than a name change, REI Leads introduces a significantly enhanced platform that combines decades of proven lead generation expertise with artificial intelligence, automated data enhancement, and advanced lead qualification technologies designed to deliver higher-quality acquisition opportunities for professional real estate investors across the United States and Canada.

Fast Home Offer will continue operating as a consumer-facing service for homeowners, while REI Leads will serve the company's professional real estate investor clients.

Founded in 2003 by Jeremy Brandt, Fast Home Offer pioneered the online pay-per-lead model for residential real estate investors. Today, REI Leads builds on that legacy with a modern technology platform designed to help investors spend less time managing marketing campaigns and pursuing unqualified inquiries, and more time speaking with serious sellers and acquiring properties.

“Over two decades ago, I founded Fast Home Offer to provide investors a simple way to connect with sellers without complex marketing systems or high management overhead,” said Jeremy Brandt, Founder and CEO of REI Leads. “More than 4 million home sellers have contacted us for a quick sale, and we know what it takes to create a great experience for home sellers and investors. Our commitment to innovation and technology continues today with our focus on using AI based solutions for marketing, engagement, qualification, and analytics.”

REI Leads is integrated with WeBuyHouses.com, extending the reach of both platforms and helping motivated homeowners connect quickly with qualified local investors.

“Lead generation is no longer just about delivering a name and phone number,” added Brandt. “Professional investors need better information, faster engagement and a clearer understanding of which sellers require immediate attention. REI Leads was built around how successful acquisition teams operate today.”

The REI Leads name also more clearly reflects the company's focus on professional real estate investors. Fast Home Offer will continue serving homeowners, while REI Leads will provide lead generation, enrichment, management, and acquisition technology to investor clients.

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