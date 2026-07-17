Fredericksburg District: Weekly Travel Alert for July 19-25, 2026

I-95 Northbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Thursday – Friday, 10 p.m. - 4 a.m. I-95 northbound off-ramp to southbound Route 1 closed for construction with a detour. Read the release.

Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg)

Monday – Wednesday, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Scheduled bridge inspection of Route 3 overpasses of I-95. Alternating single northbound lane closures.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m.-4:30 a.m., and Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Milling and paving near exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) between mile markers 142-145 in Stafford County. Single lane closures begin at 10 p.m. Sunday night and 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday nights, and double lane closures begin at 11 p.m. Sunday and at 10 p.m. all other nights. All northbound lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) Ramp Closures

Sunday - Monday, 10 p.m. - 4:30 a.m. I-95 northbound off-ramp to Route 1 will close for milling and paving operations.

Monday - Tuesday, 10 p.m. - 4:30 a.m. I-95 northbound on-ramp from Route 610 and I-95 northbound off-ramp to Route 610 westbound toward Garrisonville will close for milling and paving operations.

Wednesday - Thursday, 10 p.m. - 4:30 a.m. I-95 northbound off-ramp to Route 1 will close for milling and paving operations.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg)

Monday – Wednesday, , 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Scheduled bridge inspection of Route 3 overpasses of I-95. Alternating single southbound local and through travel lane closures.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Wednesday, 10 p.m. - 4 a.m. Route 1 northbound and southbound on-ramp to southbound I-95 closed for construction with a detour. Read the release.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith)

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Shoulder closures near the exit 110 (Ladysmith) interchange and off-ramp. All travel lanes and ramp lanes remain open. Crews will be performing drainage pipe and roadside maintenance along the shoulders of the interstate travel lanes and off-ramp. Shoulder closures will be removed by 3 p.m. Thursday. Travelers should use caution and stay alert for equipment along the shoulders.

Caroline County

Route 1

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Ladysmith Road and Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard). Fiber installation under permit.

Route 17 (Tidewater Trail) Northbound

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Pavement marking. Alternating lane closures between Hazelwood Lane and Mount Creek Bridge.

Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Milling and paving. Alternating lane closures on northbound Route 207 between Polecat Creek bridge and Devils Three Jump Road, and on Route 207 southbound between the Mattaponi River bridge and the railroad bridge.

Route 676 (Devils Three Jump Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Pavement marking. Alternating lane closures between Route 207 and Nelson Hill Road.

Essex County

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Bridge repairs on Route 17 northbound between Tappahannock and the Caroline County line. Alternating lane closures.

Route 657 (Marsh Street)

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures for pavement patching between Route 17 and the end of state maintenance.

Gloucester County

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation with right lane closure near Route 198.

Route 33 (General Puller Highway)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Milling. Alternating lane closures between the King and Queen County line and Route 17.

Route 606 (Ark Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Single lane closure near Beaver Dam Park.

Route 635 (Piney Swamp Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Single lane closure.

King George County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure on Route 3 eastbound near Route 694 (Lambs Creek Church Road).

Route 218

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure on Route 218 near Machodoc Creek. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

King and Queen County

Route 14 (The Trail)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation near Davis Beech Road. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 605 (York River Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Pavement marking and application of fresh shoulder stone. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Route 33 and Taylorsville Road.

Lancaster County

Route 354

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile pavement marking operation countywide.

Secondary Road Resurfacing

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Surface treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on the following routes:

Route 633

Route 641

Route 657

Route 661

Route 664

Route 719

Route 738

Route 741

Route 757

Route 758

Route 775

Route 792

Lancaster County and Middlesex County

Norris Bridge (Route 3)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Mobile pavement marking crew to refresh existing pavement markings on Route 3 on the bridge. Travelers may encounter brief delays for mobile operation.

Middlesex County

Route 17 Southbound (Tidewater Trail)

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Left lane closure at the bridge over Towne Bridge Swamp, which is between Warner Road and Forest Chapel Road for repairs.

Route 33 (General Puller Highway)

Starting at 7 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Thursday. Alternating daytime and overnight lane closures on Route 33 for paving between Irmas Lane and Timberneck Road. Mobile operation. No lane closures scheduled between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday-Thursday, and no lane closures between 8 pm. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Northumberland County

Route 201 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation, multiple locations. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 202

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Pavement marking, countywide. Mobile operation.

Route 614 (Walmsley Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Ridge Road and Route 360.

Route 634 (Spring Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation near Route 360 intersection. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 southbound between Ladysmith Road and Massaponax Church Road for fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound Route 1 between Ondura Drive and Guinea Station Road for waterline work under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Crossing Court and Market Street for construction of I-95 exit 126 area improvements.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Market Street and the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) for construction on I-95 interchange area improvements.

Route 1 at Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Utility work at intersection. Flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone.

Route 3 Westbound

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mobile operation with single lane closures to apply pavement markings following recent work to widen the shoulder between Andora Drive and Montpelier Drive.

Route 3 Eastbound

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mobile operation with single lane closures to apply pavement markings following recent work to widen the shoulder between Route 20 (Constitutional Boulevard) and Orange Plank Road.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on southbound Route 17 near Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road).

Route 208 (Courthouse Road/Lake Anna Parkway)

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. - 6 a.m. Milling and paving at multiple locations with alternating lane closures for mobile operation.

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 208 eastbound near Foster Road. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic. Guardrail installation.

Route 608 (Robert E. Lee Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Paving, following recent shoulder widening work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Route 208 and Catharpin Road.

Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Ziyad Drive and Gordon Road. Road widening project.

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. Road widening project.

Thursday - Friday, 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. ROAD CLOSURE between Old Plank Road and Gordon Road to allow crews to safely shift traffic as part of road widening project. Use alternate route overnight.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Legacy Woods and Old Plank Road. Road widening project.

Route 634 (Flippo Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Cape seal and pavement markings. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Guinea Road and Massaponax Church Road.

Route 638 (Lansdowne Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Soil work. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic between Shenandoah Road and Teton Drive.

Surry Woods Court

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Drainage pipe replacement near Ascot Circle. Follow traffic control near the work zone.

Stafford County

Route 1

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures between Corporate Drive and Russell Road for bridge construction.

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Bells Hill Road/Coal Landing Road.

Route 3 Eastbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Naomi Road.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Median improvements under permit. Expect alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and the entrance to the Cardinal Forest subdivision.

Route 17

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. Mobile operation for pavement markings between Route 1 and Short Street.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Tensley Lane.

Route 610 at Aquia Creek Bridge

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic at the Aquia Creek bridge.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. Mobile operation for pavement markings between Hospital Center Boulevard and Austin Ridge Drive.

Route 648 (Shelton Shop Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. Mobile operation for pavement markings between Courthouse Road and Wolverine Road.

Route 652 (Truslow Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Milling and paving between Route 1 and Enon Road, as well as Berea Church Road and Poplar Road. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.

Route 709 (Flatford Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Winding Creek Road and Ashbrook Road.

Route 751 (Hampton Park Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Pavement marking. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Parkway Boulevard and Eustace Road.

Route 1264 (Parkway Boulevard)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Flatford Road and Route 610 (Garrisonville Road).

Brentwood Estates subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Westmoreland County

Route 202

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Pavement marking, countywide. Mobile operation.

Route 628 (Stoney Knoll Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Route 205 and Monroe Bay Circle.

Route 638 (Leedstown Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Rappahannock Road and Route 3.

Route 645 (Zacata Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Route 3 and Meadow Drive.