Corps of Engineers recognizes Menahga, Minnesota, resident

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, selects Menahga, Minnesota, resident Susan Malin-Boyce as one of its four 2025 Civil Servants of the Year.

The St. Paul District presents this award annually to employees who have distinguished themselves through sustained, superior performance, special acts, community service or other noteworthy contributions during the previous calendar year. Malin-Boyce, an archaeologist for the district, was selected for her work as lead archaeologist of the Fargo-Moorhead Metro Flood Risk Management Project.

For the project, Malin-Boyce oversees a $6.5 million cultural mitigation program, directing efforts across over 50,000 acres and addressing mitigation of two dozen historic properties across Minnesota and North Dakota. She has expertly coordinated with contractors and USACE historic preservation partners to facilitate compliance efforts including preparations for the relocation and restoration of a historic farmhouse.

“Malin-Boyce’s leadership in cultural resources exemplifies leadership and collaboration at the highest level,” said her supervisor, District Archaeologist Vanessa Alberto. “She meets each unique challenge with professionalism, ingenuity and thoughtful coordination with agency partners and the local community. Her efforts ensure that the project not only delivers critical flood risk management infrastructure but also preserves the Red River Valley’s rich history and cultural integrity for generations to come.”

The St. Paul District serves the American public in the areas of environmental enhancement, navigation, flood risk management, water and wetlands regulation, recreation and disaster response. Our employees work at 49 sites in five Upper Midwest states.