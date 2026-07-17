Village Creek Levee near Newport moves into permanent repair phase following emergency stabilization
Photo By Erin Jimenez | An aerial view of the Village Creek Levee near Newport, Arkansas, shows a section of...... read more read more
Photo By Erin Jimenez | An aerial view of the Village Creek Levee near Newport, Arkansas, shows a section of the levee where emergency stabilization work was completed earlier this spring. Permanent repairs are scheduled to begin later this fall. see less | View Image Page
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to begin permanent repairs to the Village Creek Levee near Newport, Arkansas, later this fall following emergency stabilization work completed earlier this spring. The images document current conditions at the project site including aerial views of the levee, areas of remaining erosion and improvements made to an existing roadway to support access for repair operations. Permanent repairs will address remaining erosion and strengthen the levee to improve long-term reliability.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 15:22
|Story ID:
|570219
|Location:
|NEWPORT, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|1
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