‘The Godfather’ Flies into Retirement after 42 Years of Service

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Herb Stevens’ 42 years of service in the Illinois Army National Guard was celebrated during a retirement ceremony July 16 at the Army Aviation Support Facility (AASF) 2, Decatur.

‘The Godfather’ as noted on his flight helmet enlisted in the Illinois Army National in 1983, at the age of 17.

“I was 11 years old when Herb enlisted,” said Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General – Army and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard. “From the showing of retirees and former aviators today, only Herb can fill the tarmac and this building on a Thursday in Decatur.”

Williams thanked Stevens’ family for their support of his career.

“It takes a village to support a Soldier through 42 years of service,” Williams said. “No one in uniform does this without a support structure at home.”

Stevens is one of seven Soldiers serving in the Illinois Army National Guard carrying the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5. Williams put it in perspective for Stevens’ family.

“There are 10,000 Soldiers serving in the Illinois Army National Guard,” he said. “Chief Warrant Officer 5 is the pinnacle of a career for a Warrant Officer. It’s not impossible to make that rank, but it is very challenging.”

Throughout his 42 years of service, Stevens served in a variety of aviation positions and locations. He was part of a 50-Soldier detachment that moved from Decatur to start AASF 3 in Peoria. Steven rose to the rank of sergeant and was chosen to attend Warrant Officer Candidate School and flight training in 1990.

After flight school, Stevens was assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment in Peoria. In 1992, Stevens participated in Task Force New Horizons in Panama, and in 1993, he was a UH-1 (Huey) pilot supporting relief efforts during the Mississippi River flood operations.

In 1994, Stevens qualified in the UH-60 Blackhawk, and a UH-60 pilot, participated in Task Force New Horizon missions in Honduras. He then completed the UH-60 Instructor Pilot course in early 2001.

Stevens deployed twice during his four decades of military service. He deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2004 to 2005 at Balad Air Base, and a second time from 2008 to 2010.

Upon return from his second deployment he was chosen as the 1st Battalion, 106th Aviation Regiment Standardization Pilot and transferred to the headquarters in Peoria. After three years in the position, Stevens was assigned to the C12 fixed wing unit to assist with a deployment in Djibouti, Africa. In early 2015, he returned to the 106th. In 2017, he was selected as the State Aviation Safety Officer in Joint Force Headquarters. Stevens attended Senior Warrant Officer education course and was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 5 in 2019. In 2019, he became the State Standardization Pilot.

Williams said when he thinks of Stevens, three words come to mind – respect, credibility, and legacy.

“As you get to the end of your career, you begin to ask yourself have I earned the respect of those I lead, do I have credibility with the Soldiers I serve with, and what will my legacy be?” Williams said. “Herb Stevens’ legacy is intact. His legacy is in this room, across this organization, in the retirees who were here today, and his legacy is in the ones he’s advised and mentored coming up behind him in this organization.”

Williams, who with Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas Black, Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Illinois National Guard, joined Stevens on his final flight as an Army aviator earlier in the day, said Stevens talked about the next generation of aviators.

“He didn’t talk about himself, his career or his deployments, but those coming up behind him. Those he’s helped raise in this organization,” Williams said. “That’s Herb’s legacy. Because of the ones he’s raised his legacy will last 20 plus years. There may be a young Chief Warrant Officer 2 right now in the cockpit and they may have 20 more years of flying. They will remember what Herb taught them. That’s generational influence. When you take the uniform off for the last time later today, I want you to know the impact you made on this organization.”

Stevens reflected back on his first drill in December 1983 at the AASF in Decatur.

“In December 1983, I stood back there for my first drill,” he said. “Here we are forty two years and eight months later.”

Stevens said his career was defined by two different eras.

“The first 20 years of my career, I was a drilling Soldier,” he said. “Then September 11 happened. I think the trajectory of our careers changed vastly because of that. The next 22 years of my career were very different.”

Stevens said he knew what he wanted to do even before he was old enough to enlist.

“I think I knew when I was 15 years old what I wanted to do,” he said. “It was this (helicopter pilot) in one form or another. Who gets to do what they have wanted to do since they were 15 years old for 42 years of their life? I’m grateful to my family for letting me do this.”

Stevens, who talks often with young Soldiers and new recruits they will encounter roadblocks and challenges as part of their life.

“Respect, credibility, and legacy are all part of overcoming those challenges,” he said. “Whether it’s during a deployment or a normal duty day, be that person a commander can count on.”

Stevens said he is proud to be part of the Illinois National Guard.

“I appreciate everyone I served with and with those I serve now,” he said. “This organization will be successful for the next twenty years and beyond. We have great Soldiers coming in and coming up the ranks.”

Stevens thanked his family for their support.

“I want to thank my family for being my support system,” he said. “They are the ones who suffered the most during the past 42 years.”

Stevens may have flown for the last time as an Army Aviator, but he hasn’t put away his flight helmet just yet. In a couple of weeks, Stevens will begin his new job as a medical evacuation pilot for OSF Illinois.