North Carolina National Guard Soldier Earns Soldier’s Medal

Mr. Robert L. Mclymore, Jr., a native of Raleigh, NC, and former member of the North Carolina National Guard, was awarded the Soldier’s Medal by the Army Decorations Board on June 12, 2026. Mclymore earned this medal in two very different ways, one for his service during a lifesaving moment and the other for his tenacity.

According to the award citation, at approximately 0545 on November 15, 2015, then Sgt. Mclymore was traveling down Interstate 40 in Raleigh when he saw flashing blue lights in the highway’s median. A vehicle that was involved in the accident was on fire, and a female occupant was stuck inside.

“The accident was blocking the left two lanes of a three-lane highway,” said Mclymore, who was enlisted in the NCNG as an information technology specialist during the time of the accident. “It was dark outside… the few cars that were on the road at the time went around the accident and continued driving away.”

Congress created the Soldier’s Medal in 1926 to recognize U.S. military or friendly foreign nationals who perform acts of heroism not involving enemy conflict. Mclymore earned his medal more than 10 years ago by assisting local law enforcement to rescue the accident victim from the burning car.

“The two officers were pacing around the burning vehicle…I could tell someone must have been trapped inside, said Mclymore. “I did not think twice about asking the deputies if they needed my help. One deputy yelled out, “Yes!’ From that point, I immediately jumped into action.”

Mclymore was nominated for the Soldier’s Medal in 2016 but fell short in receiving it at the national level for lack of eyewitness evidence. Despite this initial denial, Mclymore worked through the appropriate channels to secure this distinguished recognition.

“At first, I did not know what the Soldier’s Medal was and never heard of it…I had other peers tell me I was deserving,” said Mclymore. “I did an act that went above and beyond my normal call of duty. I chose to protect the people of my community.”

Mclymore worked with the office of Congresswoman Valerie Foushee to ensure his efforts did not go unnoticed, and his drive led to receiving the award in June. Mclymore will be formally recognized for receiving the medal in August 2026.

“Sgt. Mclymore, whether in or out of uniform, has always been a man of action. When I first heard of his actions during the accident, I was not surprised,” said COL Petzold, Mclymore’s commanding officer in 2016. “I am pleased to see that his heroism is finally receiving the recognition it deserves. He truly earned it.

-end-