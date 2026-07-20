Anxin App Launches on iOS and Google Play With Real-Time FDA Recall Alerts Amid Cyclospora Outbreak

Anxin Food Safety For Family

Free food safety app delivers daily recall alerts, restaurant inspection scores, and ingredient checks to protect families against Cyclospora and beyond.

By the time a news headline reaches consumers, thousands have already been exposed. Anxin eliminates that delay by putting recall alerts and inspection data directly in their hands.” — Jordan Robinson Founder Owner

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anxin, a comprehensive food safety application, today announced full availability on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The launch arrives as the CDC reports nearly 7,000 suspected Cyclospora cases across more than 30 states, with federal investigators examining potential links to major restaurant chains including Taco Bell.

The free application provides consumers and businesses with immediate access to FDA recall data, restaurant health inspection scores, ingredient safety checks, and real-time contamination alerts — tools designed to close the critical information gap between outbreak detection and public awareness.

"By the time a news headline reaches consumers, thousands have already been exposed," said Jordan Robinson, founder of Anxin. "Anxin eliminates that delay by putting inspection data, recall alerts, and safety scores directly in the hands of the people who need them."

Daily Recall Notices — Protection That Never Sleeps

The FDA issues recall notices daily. Most consumers never see them. A contaminated product can sit on store shelves or inside a refrigerator for days before traditional media coverage reaches the public. Anxin monitors every FDA notice as it is published and immediately pushes relevant notifications to users. The system cross-references active recalls against a user's purchase history through receipt scanning technology, meaning the app can alert a user that a specific item they purchased has been flagged for contamination before they consume it. During the current outbreak season, the platform has tracked dozens of produce-related notices that received minimal mainstream news coverage yet posed direct risk to consumers purchasing everyday items like bagged salads, fresh herbs, and pre-washed lettuce mixes.

Near Me — Restaurant Inspections at Your Fingertips

Every restaurant, fast food chain, and food service establishment undergoes periodic health inspections conducted by local and state authorities. These results — including grades, violation details, and inspection dates — are public record. However, they are typically buried across dozens of disconnected government websites that most consumers will never visit. Anxin's Near Me feature aggregates this data into a single map-based interface showing every restaurant within a user's proximity along with its current inspection grade, violation count, and full history. Users can check whether any establishment has a clean record before they walk through the door or place a delivery order. During the current Cyclospora investigation, this feature has proven particularly valuable as consumers seek to verify safety records of establishments in affected regions.

Enterprise-Level Protection

Beyond individual consumers, Anxin offers enterprise-grade monitoring suitable for food service operators, property managers, and corporate wellness programs. Businesses can track inspection compliance across multiple locations, receive supply chain alerts relevant to their inventory, and maintain documentation for regulatory compliance during multi-state outbreaks when traditional reporting channels lag behind the spread of contamination.

Built for This Crisis and the Next

The 2026 Cyclospora outbreak, expected to continue through late August, has resulted in 141 hospitalizations across ages 2 to 95. The parasite cannot be eliminated through washing alone and carries an incubation period of up to 14 days. Anxin's platform is built not only for the current crisis but for the inevitable outbreaks that follow — providing a permanent layer of protection between foodborne illness and the families it targets.

Availability

Anxin is available as a free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. More information at pieceofmind.fyi.

About Anxin

Anxin is a food safety technology platform aggregating public health data, FDA recall information, and restaurant inspection records into one accessible application — ensuring every person can make safe food choices before exposure occurs, not after.

Media Contact:

Jordan Robinson, Founder press@pieceofmind.fyi | pieceofmind.fyi

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