Highway 19/Rice County Road 2 roundabout at Lonsdale completed July 17 (July 17, 2026)

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LONSDALE, Minn. –The Highway 19 and Rice County Road 2 roundabout has been completed, and the detour has been removed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Work on the Highway 19 and County Road 2 roundabout began on May 4 and was completed on July 17.

For tips on how to drive, walk or pedal through a roundabout intersection, go to MnDOT’s website.

The roundabout offers benefits such as improved safety, keeping traffic moving and reducing the speed through the area.

Roundabouts in Minnesota have more than an 80% reduction in fatal and serious injury crashes. In 2017, MnDOT published a report studying roundabouts throughout the state since installation in the 1990s.



Highlights include:

An 86% reduction in the fatal crash rate at intersections where roundabouts have been installed. This includes all roundabout types (single lane, unbalanced and full dual lane roundabouts).

An 83% reduction in the serious injury crash rate at roundabout intersections.

A 69% reduction in the right-angle crash rate at intersections with single lane roundabouts.

An 83% reduction in the left turning crash rate at intersections with single lane roundabouts.

A 61% reduction in the injury crash rate at intersections with single lane roundabouts.

A 42% overall reduction in the injury crash rate at intersections with all types of roundabouts.

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