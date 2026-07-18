St. George’s $9.5M Smart-Meter Upgrade Puts Hidden Leaks in Focus

Southern Utah Smart Meter Plumbing Services St. George Utah Moen Flo Installation Savings

Local Services Inc. explains how EyeOnWater alerts can reveal hidden leaks as drought affects all of Washington County.

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As St. George moves through the month it set as the target for upgrading all 36,000 water meters, more homeowners are gaining access to detailed information about when and how their properties use water.

The City of St. George smart-meter project is a $9.5 million expansion of its Automated Metering Infrastructure system. The city says $4 million of the cost is covered by grants, with the remainder funded through water rates. Upgraded meters transmit usage data every 15 minutes to a cloud-based system, allowing residents to review consumption and set alerts for unusual or continuous water use through EyeOnWater.

The timing is significant for Southern Utah. Drought.gov data updated July 14 shows that 138,115 Washington County residents—100% of the county population—are living in areas affected by drought. January through June 2026 was the county’s 24th-driest year-to-date period in 132 years, with precipitation 3.23 inches below normal.

“Smart-meter data can give homeowners an earlier warning, but it cannot show exactly where the water is going,” said Ron Madruga, owner of Local Services Inc. “The next step is determining whether the flow is coming from a running toilet, irrigation line, water heater, appliance connection or concealed plumbing leak.”

An alert does not automatically mean that a major pipe has broken. Homeowners should first confirm that faucets, showers and water-using appliances are off, check toilets for continuous running, inspect visible supply lines and water heaters, and review irrigation schedules. EyeOnWater activity during overnight hours can also be useful because unexplained flow is easier to identify when a household should be using little or no water.

St. George’s tiered water-rate structure gives residents another reason to investigate unexplained usage. The city says the typical existing residential customer with a three-quarter-inch meter has a monthly excess-use threshold of 36,000 gallons. Residential connections established after January 1, 2023 have rolling monthly thresholds ranging from 8,000 gallons in winter to 20,000 gallons in summer.

When the source of continuing water use cannot be found, a licensed plumber can isolate portions of the system and determine whether a repair is needed. Local Services Inc. provides plumbing service in St. George, Utah, including electronic leak detection, running-toilet repair, pipe repair, water-heater service and 24/7 emergency plumbing.

The city-owned smart meter measures water entering a property and can alert residents to unusual consumption. Homeowners seeking another layer of protection may also consider the Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff, an in-home device installed on the main water line that monitors activity and can shut off the household water supply when it detects a critical leak.

Through August 31, 2026, Local Services Inc. is offering customers in St. George and surrounding communities $100 off professional installation of a qualifying Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff. Installation is subject to property compatibility, product availability and applicable service terms.

Homeowners experiencing continuous-flow alerts, unexplained increases in water use or suspected plumbing leaks can call (435) 567-7777, email localservicesco@localservicesco.com or visit LocalServicesCo.com.

About Local Services Inc.

Local Services Inc. is a family-owned and locally operated home-services company serving St. George and surrounding Washington County communities. The company provides residential and light-commercial plumbing, electrical, heating and air-conditioning services, including 24/7 emergency response.

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