ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Unveils Statue of Juan Ponce de León as Part of Florida’s America 250 Celebration

For Immediate Release

Friday, July 17, 2026 Contact: Gretl Plessinger

(850) 245-6522

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. –

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a statue commemorating Ponce de León, the Spanish explorer and adventurer who led the first notable European expeditions to Florida in the early sixteenth century. Situated within the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, standing watch across the main plaza from a statue of President George Washington, the statue serves as a lasting monument to Florida’s heritage and spirit of independence, courage, and resolve.

“Today, we unveiled a new statue of Juan Ponce de Leon at Florida's Capitol, honoring the explorer whose arrival in 1513 marked the beginning of Florida's written history and gave our state its name,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida's story began long before statehood or even at America's founding—it stretches back more than five centuries and helped shape the nation we know today. As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Florida is leading the way by preserving and celebrating our history.”

“It is an honor to take part in commemorating Ponce de León for his pivotal role not only in Florida’s history, but in world history,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “Today, the Department of Environmental Protection maintains many of the original Spanish language land records from the exploration of Florida, preserving this priceless piece of our state’s history.”

“The first record of Europeans in Florida was the Juan Ponce de Leon expedition in 1513,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “Ponce de Leon’s legacy of exploration still echoes through the centuries, and on this 250th anniversary of our nation, the spirit of discovery continues to shape Florida.”

"Ponce de León played an instrumental role in our state's history, even bestowing upon us the name La Florida," said Bryan Griffin, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. "Our rich history is a fascinating and important story, and it is fitting that we honor the individuals who shaped it with lasting monuments for residents and visitors to enjoy."

To view a video from the Governor commemorating the new statue in the state capitol, click here.

In March 1513, de León’s expedition led him to an unfamiliar coastline that he named La Florida (“the flowering”) for its natural beauty. While the specific location of his landing is in dispute, he navigated the Atlantic coastline south to the Florida Keys. On his return to Florida in 1521, he was wounded and killed by the native Calusa people. Interred within the Cathedral of San Juan Bautista in Puerto Rico, his tomb is inscribed with the words, “Under this structure rest the bones of a lion, more for his great deeds than for his name.”

This statue and unveiling are yet another notable event in Florida’s celebration of the people and stories that shaped Florida and its significance in American history. It is also the latest debut of statues dedicated to the namesakes of Florida’s counties. On July 1, Governor DeSantis unveiled a statue replica of the Liberty Bell in Liberty County.

Last year, Governor DeSantis announced plans to place statues of America’s Founding Fathers in counties bearing their names across Florida, including Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, James Monroe, Alexander Hamilton, George Washington, and James Madison. Florida has also unveiled statues honoring President Ronald Reagan at Florida International University, Frederick Douglass in St. Augustine, and President Calvin Coolidge at Bok Tower Gardens. Governor DeSantis also unveiled a statue of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President who led the United States through the American Civil War, in the Villages.

About America 250 Florida

The unveiling is one of several events taking place across Florida as part of the state’s America250FL celebration. Through educational initiatives, historical exhibits, commemorative events, and public monuments, Florida continues to highlight its role in the American story and promote civic understanding among future generations.

For more information about Florida’s America250FL commemoration and upcoming events, visit America250FL.com.

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