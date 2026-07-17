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Harnett County Board of Commissioners Adopt Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Budget

Friday, July 17, 2026

The Harnett County Board of Commissioners approved the Fiscal Year 2026-2027 budget during the Special Meeting on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. The budget operates from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

During the July 14, 2026 Board of Commissioners meeting, the Board approved amending the budget ordinance following Governor Josh Steins’ signing of Senate Bill 474 on July 7. The legislation allows Harnett County to move forward with its scheduled property revaluation.

The Board approved the property tax rate of $0.63 cents per $100 of assessed property value, which is an increase from the previous rate of $0.591 cents, which remained unchanged for the past four years.

As Harnett County continues to grow, more than 20 departments remain committed to providing essential services that residents rely on daily.

The Fiscal Year 2026 – 2027 budget highlights include:

Superior Education

  • $45.99 million to Harnett County Schools
  • $12.23 million in debt service for current and future school construction
  • $2.55 million to Central Carolina Community College
  • $1.4 million in capital maintenance as approved in the Capital Improvement Plan

Health & Safe Community

  • 10% increase for all rescue squads
  • Weapons detection system in all County buildings

Organizational Excellence

  • 3% cost of living adjustment
  • 2% market adjustment
  • 21 new full-time positions and 15 position reclassifications

Community Programs

  • Funding to expand various library programs
  • Funding to operate a Bookmobile
  • Funding to develop County parks

County Initiatives

  • Broadband expansion
  • Greenway development
  • Emergency Medical Services Vehicle Replacement
  • Harnett Area Rural Transit System Vehicle Replacement

Harnett County will effectively and efficiently deliver high-quality County services to residents. As the community continues to grow, the County must provide these essential services. To view the full budget document, visit: https://www.harnett.org/budget/downloads/fy-27-approved-budget-document-amended-website.pdf

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Harnett County Board of Commissioners Adopt Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Budget

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