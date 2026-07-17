Defenders Gateway Launches New 'For Women' Section Supporting Women Who Serve and Military/First Responder Wives

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defenders Gateway , the National Defender Network connecting verified military members, veterans, first responders and their families with trusted resources and benefits, has launched a new “For Women” section within the Defenders Gateway app.The new section was created to better serve women: both the ones who put their lives on the line in service of their countries and communities directly and the unsung heroines who defend and support their own homefronts while their spouses serve.Women play an essential role throughout the Defender community. They serve in law enforcement agencies, fire departments, emergency medical services and every branch of the United States Armed Forces. They are also frequently the ones holding families together at home while a spouse works long shifts, responds to emergencies, deploys overseas or misses holidays and family milestones in service to others.Military spouses have long been described as defending the home front. First-responder spouses carry a similar responsibility, living with unpredictable schedules, interrupted family plans and the knowledge that every shift may bring danger. Their sacrifices may happen outside the public eye, but they remain essential to the strength and stability of the families behind America’s defenders.Defenders Gateway created the “For Women” section to recognize those contributions while making it easier for women and families to find useful information, trusted organizations and meaningful support in one place.The section will feature resources selected for women throughout the military, veteran and first-responder communities. Defenders Gateway is also working directly with law-enforcement and military spouses to identify additional resources they would like to see included.That feedback will help shape the section as it continues to grow, ensuring that it reflects the real needs of women and families rather than relying on assumptions about what support should look like.Defenders Gateway was founded on a simple promise: to support the people who support us all. Through its free app, verified military members, veterans and first responders can access local and national discounts, career opportunities, health and wellness services, nonprofit organizations, family resources, secure member communication and other forms of assistance.Its patented Virtual ID allows eligible members to privately verify their status and access participating benefits without repeatedly carrying or displaying sensitive service documents.The addition of “For Women” strengthens Defenders Gateway’s commitment to serving not only those who wear the uniform, but also the families whose sacrifices make that service possible.Whether she is serving on the front lines, supporting a spouse from home, caring for children during a deployment or managing the daily needs of a first-responder household, Defenders Gateway wants every woman in the community to know that her service, strength and sacrifice are seen.Women from military and first-responder families are invited to download the free Defenders Gateway app, explore the new “For Women” section and submit suggestions for resources they would like to see added.###Established in 2019 in St. Louis, Missouri, Defenders Gateway is the National Defender Network serving verified military members, veterans, first responders and their families. The free Defenders Gateway app connects more than 360,000 members nationwide with local and national discounts, jobs, health and wellness services, nonprofit organizations, family resources, secure member communication and a patented Virtual ID.

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