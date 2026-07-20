River City Environmental Asbestos Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Asbestos Abatement in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- River City Environmental has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Asbestos Abatement category for Winnipeg. This recognition reflects the company’s strong reputation for safe, reliable abatement services and its commitment to supporting both residential and commercial clients with professional environmental solutions.River City Environmental is a certified company specializing in asbestos removal, mould abatement, and selective demolition. Serving Winnipeg and surrounding areas, the company has built a reputation for delivering effective solutions that prioritize safety, compliance, and efficiency.With a trained and experienced team, River City Environmental handles projects of varying complexity, from residential renovations to large-scale commercial work. Each project is approached with a focus on minimizing disruption while ensuring all work is completed to strict industry standards. The company’s expertise in hazardous material removal allows clients to move forward with confidence, knowing their spaces are safe and properly prepared.“We’re proud to be recognized with the Consumer Choice Award. Our focus is on delivering safe, efficient abatement services while making the process as simple and stress-free as possible for our clients. This recognition reflects the trust our community places in our work,” said Jed Cox, from River City Environmental.River City Environmental is equipped with the tools, training, and processes required to complete abatement projects safely and effectively. By combining technical expertise with a streamlined approach, the company helps clients navigate what can often be complex and time-sensitive situations.A key priority for the team is making abatement accessible and manageable. By offering cost-effective solutions and clear communication throughout each project, River City Environmental ensures clients understand each step of the process and feel supported from start to finish.Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner highlights River City Environmental’s dedication to excellence and its strong standing within the Winnipeg community.As demand for safe and professional environmental services continues to grow, River City Environmental remains focused on maintaining its high standards while delivering dependable results. With a commitment to safety, efficiency, and customer care, the company is well-positioned to continue serving Winnipeg and surrounding areas for years to come.About River City Environmental AsbestosRiver City Environmental is a Winnipeg-based certified service provider specializing in asbestos abatement, mould abatement, and selective demolition. Serving residential and commercial clients, the company is committed to delivering safe, effective, and cost-efficient environmental solutions. With a trained team and industry-standard equipment, River City Environmental ensures every project is completed with care, compliance, and professionalism. Learn more at www.rivercityenvironmental.ca About Consumer Choice AwardConsumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

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