Governor Spanberger Appoints Lauren Opett as State Coordinator of Emergency Management

RICHMOND – Governor Spanberger has appointed Lauren Opett as the State Coordinator of Emergency Management for the Commonwealth of Virginia, leading the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM).

As State Coordinator, Opett will provide strategic direction and oversight for statewide preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation programs. She most recently served as Chief of Preparedness for VDEM, where she oversaw critical divisions including Planning, Training, Education and Exercises, Communications, and Awareness and Intelligence. In that role, she was instrumental in aligning statewide preparedness initiatives with strategic priorities, managing key programs and budgets, and strengthening partnerships across all levels of government to enhance coordination throughout the Commonwealth’s emergency management system. State Coordinator Opett has extensive experience supporting operations within the Virginia emergency operations center as a member of the Virginia Emergency Support Team, where she has played a key role in managing high-stakes incidents and coordinating multi-agency response efforts.

“I am honored to serve the commonwealth in this capacity and grateful for the opportunity to continue working alongside the dedicated professionals at VDEM and our partners across Virginia,” said State Coordinator Opett. “Together, we will continue to strengthen our readiness, our capabilities, and ensure we are ready to respond to any challenge.”

Opett is a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) and a Virginia Professional Emergency Manager (VPEM). She holds a Bachelor of Science from Virginia Tech, and a Master of Arts in Emergency and Disaster Management.

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For more information, please contact us at PIO@vdem.virginia.gov